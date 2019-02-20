Market Overview

Tesla's Top Attorney Calls It Quits After 2 Months, Says Not The Right Cultural Fit
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 20, 2019
Tesla's Top Attorney Calls It Quits After 2 Months, Says Not The Right Cultural Fit
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s five-year general counsel stepped down this December after a high-pressure year of government scrutiny and class action lawsuits.

Now, two months later, his replacement has already had enough.

What Happened

Dane Butswinkas decided Tesla wasn’t the right cultural fit, according to the Wall Street Journal. He will return to his firm, Williams & Connolly, and continue providing Tesla outside counsel.

Tesla has named insider Jonathan Chang its new head lawyer. Chang is an eight-year veteran of Tesla and rises to leadership from vice president of legal. His experience with Tesla includes the purchase of SolarCity Corp. and the fight against franchise auto dealers blocking the manufacturer’s direct-to-consumer sales.

Why It’s Important

Butswinkas’ resignation extends a growing list of executive departures. More than 50 senior employees have quit in the last two years, including most recently Tesla’s two-time CFO.

With only two months under his belt, Butswinkas doesn’t even boast the shortest tenure. Tesla’s chief accounting officer left in September after a few weeks on the job.

The news also comes less than one day after Musk sent some confusing tweets about vehicle production:

The transition timeline is yet unclear.

Tesla’s stock traded down 2 percent to $299.53 on the news.

