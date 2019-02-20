26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 38.4 percent to $7.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.76 percent on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 8.6 percent to $8.23 in pre-market trading.
- InVitae Corp (NASDAQ: NVTA) rose 8.4 percent to $17.90 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) rose 7.9 percent to $56.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 6.8 percent to $57.98 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q4 earnings beat.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) rose 5.7 percent to $3.13 in pre-market trading. Lloyds Banking announced a 4 billion pound dividend and share buyback plan on Wednesday.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) rose 3.8 percent to $39.83 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly earnings.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) rose 3.6 percent to $39.85 in pre-market trading.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) rose 3.3 percent to $7.67 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.88 percent on Tuesday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 3.2 percent to $18.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.60 percent on Tuesday.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 3.2 percent to $19.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.45 percent on Tuesday.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares rose 3.1 percent to $15.44 in pre-market trading after surging 10.31 percent on Tuesday.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) rose 3.1 percent to $19.07 in pre-market trading. Liberty Latin America is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) rose 2.6 percent to $33.05 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares fell 12.5 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) fell 9 percent to $19.71 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 revenue.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) fell 8.6 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly revenue and issued weak Q1 earnings forecast.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 8.6 percent to $115.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 6.9 percent to $17.99 in pre-market trading after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) fell 4.7 percent to $8.29 in pre-market trading after reporting a 6 million share common stock offering.
- Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) fell 4.2 percent to $115.88 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 4 percent to $55.40 in pre-market following earlier 8-K warning that the company 'has continued to experience softness in passenger demand and bookings as a result of the government shutdown.'
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) fell 3.8 percent to $4.01 in pre-market trading.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) fell 3.2 percent to $16.48 in pre-market trading. New Residential priced its 40.3 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds of $664.9 million.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) fell 3 percent to $45.69 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded Charles Schwab from Neutral to Sell.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) fell 3 percent to $20.35 in pre-market trading. Armour Residential REIT priced its 7.2 million share common stock offering at $20.33 per share.
