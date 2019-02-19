4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 52 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $570 million, beating estimates by $19.65 million.

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a Q4 earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 23 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $72.335 million, beating estimates by $5.82 million.

InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a Q4 earnings beat. Earnings came in at negative 40 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $45.356 million, beating estimates by $4.576 million.

Losers:

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a common stock offering of 40.3 million shares via selling shareholders.