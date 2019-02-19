Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2019 5:22pm   Comments
Share:
Related CDNS
Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
After Hours Gainers / Losers (Seeking Alpha)
Related FIVN
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2019
After Hours Gainers / Losers (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers:

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 52 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $570 million, beating estimates by $19.65 million.

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a Q4 earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 23 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $72.335 million, beating estimates by $5.82 million.

InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a Q4 earnings beat. Earnings came in at negative 40 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $45.356 million, beating estimates by $4.576 million.

Losers:

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a common stock offering of 40.3 million shares via selling shareholders.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDNS + FIVN)

Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2019
24 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CDNS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

End Of Airbus A380 Production Draws Jeers, Not Tears From Air Cargo Community

Analysts Cautious On LogMeIn: 'The Stock Will Likely Remain A 'Show Me' Story'