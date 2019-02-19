FreightWaves NOW - February 19, 2019

Today on FreightWaves NOW, we're loaded with chiefs, but don't worry, it's not too many chiefs in the kitchen to perform some fantastic up-to-moment analysis. First, Chief Meteorologist, Nick Austin brings us what's happening with the weather across the U.S. Then, Chief Economist, Ibrahiim Bayaan shows us three variations on a theme, all coming from a new index, the Institute of Supply Chain Management. Finally, Chief Insights Officer, Dean Croke shows us what is happening with the sudden surge in freight prices from Europe to the East Coast, and what that means for hours of service and utilization--also why is Savannah one of the most efficient ports for drivers?

