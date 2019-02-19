Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves NOW - February 19, 2019
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
February 19, 2019 4:53pm   Comments
Share:

FWNow-Photo-Cover.jpg

Today on FreightWaves NOW, we're loaded with chiefs, but don't worry, it's not too many chiefs in the kitchen to perform some fantastic up-to-moment analysis. First, Chief Meteorologist, Nick Austin brings us what's happening with the weather across the U.S. Then, Chief Economist, Ibrahiim Bayaan shows us three variations on a theme, all coming from a new index, the Institute of Supply Chain Management. Finally, Chief Insights Officer, Dean Croke shows us what is happening with the sudden surge in freight prices from Europe to the East Coast, and what that means for hours of service and utilization--also why is Savannah one of the most efficient ports for drivers?

Watch Now

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain truckingNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Herbalife Gains After Reporting Q4 Beat