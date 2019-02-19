61 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares jumped 90.81 percent to close at $1.08 on Friday after Hudson Solar offered to resolve a default issue by either purchasing equity in certain Sky Solar projects for $240 million or acquiring the company for $2.15-$2.25 per share.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) shares surged 37.11 percent to close at $5.21.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares gained 26.87 percent to close at $9.35.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) shares rose 23.1 percent to close at $60.97 after the company beat Q4 earnings estimates.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) rose 19.88 percent to close at $44.75 after reporting a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 16.93 percent to close at $3.73.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) jumped 14.49 percent to close at $16.83 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares surged 14.46 percent to close at $33.00 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) shares gained 14.42 percent to close at $19.92.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares gained 13.62 percent to close at $4.42 after Morgan Stanley holdings raised stake in the company, from 67.3K shares to 309.04K shares.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 13.35 percent to close at $5.86.
- Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares gained 13.25 percent to close at $11.88 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares surged 13.15 percent to close at $5.12.
- RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares gained 13.01 percent to close at $3.30.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) rose 13 percent to close at $5.09 after the company reported it received a US patent for CERC-301 for the treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) gained 12.81 percent to close at $4.05.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 12.74 percent to close at $2.92.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) gained 12.08 percent to close at $9.65.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) climbed 12.04 percent to close at $12.00 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares climbed 11.88 percent to close at $7.63.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) shares gained 11.81 percent to close at $2.65.
- SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) shares rose 11.45 percent to close at $35.72 following Q4 results.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) climbed 11.34 percent to close at $4.32.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) gained 10.62 percent to close at $3.02.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) climbed 10.6 percent to close at $11.89.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) shares rose 10.54 percent to close at $3.46 following Q1 results.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) rose 10.5 percent to close at $2.42.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) gained 10.5 percent to close at $26.51.
- Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) gained 10.4 percent to close at $19.11 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also reaffirmed FY19 guidance.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 10.27 percent to close at $2.90 after gaining 2.73 percent on Thursday.
- MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) shares gained 9.77 percent to close at $17.87 following Q4 earnings.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 9.62 percent to close at $263.95 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) gained 9.44 percent to close at $2.55.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 9.06 percent to close at $19.99 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NVGS) gained 7.87 percent to close at $10.83 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $13 per share to $14 per share.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 7.42 percent to close at $64.99. Innovative Industrial Properties will replace Amedisys in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, February 21.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares rose 6.25 percent to close at $59.86 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) gained 5.49 percent to close at $15.00 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $22 price target.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares gained 4.55 percent to close at $1.15 after the company announced a clinical collaboration with Team Sanfilippo to evaluate the safety and efficiency of Bioblast's treatment for Sanfilippo syndrome.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) rose 4.12 percent to close at $33.89 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a position in the stock.
Losers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares tumbled 33.33 percent to close at $4.40 on Friday after reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $(0.06), up from $(0.92) year-over-year. Sales came in at $15.825 million, down from $17.692 million year-over-year.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) dropped 31.27 percent to close at $4.88 on Friday after climbing 108.82 percent on Thursday.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) declined 24.8 percent to close at $7.70 after the company missed Q4 earnings estimates and issued weak Q1 guidance.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares slipped 22 percent to close at $39.00 on Friday after dropping 47.37 percent on Thursday.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) tumbled 20.89 percent to close at $17.16 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak sales outlook.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) dropped 18.27 percent to close at $13.82 on lowered guidance.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) fell 14.55 percent to close at $55.54 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) declined 13.62 percent to close at $82.87 after the company issued Q1 and FY19 guidance well below consensus estimates, offsetting a Q4 earnings beat.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares dropped 13.52 percent to close at $2.75.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 12.93 percent to close at $64.56 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued FY19 sales guidance below estimates.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) fell 12.73 percent to close at $51.97 after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 12.71 percent to close at $3.71.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares dropped 12.5 percent to close at $30.60.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) tumbled 12.15 percent to close at $8.68.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) fell 10.65 percent to close at $8.81.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $6.16 following downbeat Q4 results.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares declined 10.04 percent to close at $3.18.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares fell 8.73 percent to close at $4.39.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares dipped 8.1 percent to close at $14.30 following Q4 results.
- Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) dropped 7.73 percent to close at $2.0300 after reporting a $2 million registered direct offering.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares dipped 6.52 percent to close at $2.15.
