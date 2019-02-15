What The Truck?!? - February 15, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week?

Chad is visited by two special guests for this week's episode, market experts Zach Strickland and Michael Crosby.

Weekly Market Update: What is happening from a carrier's perspective, and what is happening from a shipper's perspective? We've got the yen and the yang.

And then on to the other big headlines of the week:

Chicago-based brokerage K+L Freight launches subsidiary to focus on Trucking Freight Futures

Barry Bannister, Stifel's prophet of doom

Key takeaways from Stifel's private equity and venture capital panel

LTL carrier New England Motor Freight to shut down after filing for bankruptcy protection

Self-driving truck startup TuSimple raises $95 million, breaks "unicorn" barrier

Big deal, little deal (what's the deal with you)?

Norfolk Southern lays tracks for cost cuts, service improvements with 2021 strategic plan

J.P. Morgan Executive Director to lead Trucking Freight Futures for FreightWaves

Maersk begins inland water services across river Ganges in India

Expanding customs brokerage business is a global initiative says Maersk

Franchising your mailbox might put the USPS out of business

Truck stop owners feeling the high-tech heat

Oregon aims to create an export market for marijuana

Meal and rest break fight continues as California, Teamsters ask 9th Circuit Court to overturn FMCSA decision

