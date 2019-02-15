52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares climbed 113.5 percent to $1.20 after Hudson Solar offered to resolve a default issue by either purchasing equity in certain Sky Solar projects for $240 million or acquiring the company for $2.15-$2.25 per share.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares climbed 23.7 percent to $4.81 after Morgan Stanley holdings raised stake in the company, from 67.3K shares to 309.04K shares.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) shares climbed 23.2 percent to $61.00 after the company beat Q4 earnings estimates.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) gained 22.8 percent to $45.84 after reporting a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares climbed 17.1 percent to $33.75 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) shares gained 17 percent to $4.4452.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 15.8 percent to $3.00.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) gained 13.7 percent to $2.49.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) shares surged 12.8 percent to $19.65.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares rose 12.7 percent to $1.24 after the company announced a clinical collaboration with Team Sanfilippo to evaluate the safety and efficiency of Bioblast's treatment for Sanfilippo syndrome.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) gained 11.7 percent to $3.05.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) jumped 11.6 percent to $16.40 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) surged 11.4 percent to $7.21.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) shares gained 11 percent to $3.4730 following Q1 results.
- RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares jumped 11 percent to $3.24.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares gained 10.5 percent to $7.54.
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 10.4 percent to $25.13.
- Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares rose 10.1 percent to $11.55 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) shares climbed 9.2 percent to $34.98 following Q4 results.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NVGS) gained 8.8 percent to $10.92 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $13 per share to $14 per share.
- Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) gained 8.7 percent to $18.81 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates. The company also reaffirmed FY19 guidance.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 8 percent to $2.84 after gaining 2.73 percent on Thursday.
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares climbed 8 percent to $4.88.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 7.7 percent to $259.54 after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) shares gained 7.6 percent to $17.51 following Q4 earnings.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) climbed 7.4 percent to $11.50 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 6.5 percent to $64.42. Innovative Industrial Properties will replace Amedisys in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, February 21.
- Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) gained 6.4 percent to $15.12 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $22 price target.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) rose 6.2 percent to $4.78 after the company reported it received a US patent for CERC-301 for the treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 5.7 percent to $19.38 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares rose 5.4 percent to $59.36 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) rose 4 percent to $33.83 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a position in the stock.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 3.6 percent to $160.07 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its current fiscal year.
Losers
- American Resources Corporation (NYSE: AREC) shares tumbled 63.1 percent to $4.50.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares dipped 26.8 percent to $4.83 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $(0.06), up from $(0.92) year-over-year. Sales came in at $15.825 million, down from $17.692 million year-over-year.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares declined 24 percent to $38.00 after dropping 47.37 percent on Thursday.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 23 percent to $7.88 after the company missed Q4 earnings estimates and issued weak Q1 guidance.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) dropped 20.4 percent to $5.65 after climbing 108.82 percent on Thursday.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) fell 19.3 percent to $17.51 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak sales outlook.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) fell 17.9 percent to $48.91 after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) dropped 16 percent to $54.53 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates and issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 13.8 percent to $63.95 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued FY19 sales guidance below estimates.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) dropped 13.7 percent to $3.67.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) declined 13.7 percent to $82.84 after the company issued Q1 and FY19 guidance well below consensus estimates, offsetting a Q4 earnings beat.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) tumbled 12.5 percent to $8.65.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $31.59.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares dipped 9 percent to $14.17 following Q4 results.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares fell 7.9 percent to $2.93.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) shares declined 7.5 percent to $10.51.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares dipped 7.4 percent to $2.13.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares fell 7.2 percent to $2.5628.
- Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) dropped 4.6 percent to $2.10 after reporting a $2 million registered direct offering.
