Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season

Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Overall, it appears fund managers were doing more selling than buying of many popular tickers.

FANG stocks endured heavy selling from top fund managers in the fourth quarter. Soros buying Alphabet was the lone exception.

Among the FANG stocks, managers were most bearish on Amazon, with Cooperman, Coleman and Soros all reducing their stakes.

Apple kicked off 2019 with a major guidance cut, but fund managers seemed to be ahead of the game. Coleman, Soros, Buffett and Rosenstein were all selling Apple in the fourth quarter.

Fund managers were bearish on Alibaba, with Rosenstein dumping Alibaba stock and Einhorn and Klarman selling Altaba shares.

Warren Buffett made a rare about-face on Oracle, completely liquidating his holding after starting it just last quarter.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Chemours Co (NYSE: CC)

(NYSE: CC) Dillards, Inc. (NYSE: DDS)

(NYSE: DDS) Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS)

(NASDAQ: SATS) Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY)

(NASDAQ: SFLY) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV)

Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO)

(NASDAQ: TSCO) Altaba, Inc. (NASDAQ: AABA)

(NASDAQ: AABA) General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

Seth Klarman’s Baupest Group

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ: LBTYK)

(NASDAQ: LBTYK) eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY)

(NASDAQ: EBAY) CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA)

(NASDAQ: AABA) PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

(NYSE: PCG) Tribune Company (NYSE: TRCO)

(NYSE: TRCO) Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH)

(NYSE: CAH) Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX)(NASDAQ: FOXA)

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)

Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)

(NYSE: C) United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL)

(NYSE: UAL) Amazon

Alphabet

Facebook

Micron

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)

(NYSE: TIF) Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA)

(NYSE: MA) Microsoft

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)

(NYSE: X) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)

(NYSE: BABA) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: TEVA)

(NASDAQ: TEVA) Apple

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)

(NYSE: TWLO) Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Twitter

Facebook

Alibaba

Apple

Amazon

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

(NYSE: JPM) Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU)

(NYSE: SU) General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) Bank of America

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

(NYSE: ORCL) Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL)

(NYSE: UAL) Apple

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD)

(NASDAQ: PDD) Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

(NYSE: DIS) AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

(NYSE: T) Amazon

Apple

Bank of America

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL)

(NYSE: NWL) Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL)

(NYSE: DELL) Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG)

(NASDAQ: FANG) Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

(NYSE: VMW) Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT)

(NYSE: DVMT) Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN)

(NYSE: EGN) American Railcar Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ARII)

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)

(NYSE: UTX) Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW)

(NYSE: LOW) Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

(NASDAQ: SBUX) Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT)

(NYSE: HLT) Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)

(NYSE: CMG) Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC)

(NYSE: HHC) Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG)

Notable Q4 Sells/Decreases: