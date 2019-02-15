31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 17.3 percent to $58.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 47.37 percent on Thursday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 15.7 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.37 percent on Thursday.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) rose 14.2 percent to $5.14 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received US patent for CERC-301.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) rose 13.7 percent to $42.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 8 percent to $2.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.73 percent on Thursday.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares rose 7.8 percent to $60.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 7.3 percent to $ 10.09 in pre-market trading after Carl Icahn is urging Caesars to consider selling itself, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 6.7 percent to $257.00 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 6.1 percent to $163.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its current fiscal year.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) rose 6.1 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading after declining 72.89 percent on Thursday.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) rose 5.4 percent to $23.51 in pre-market trading.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) rose 5.1 percent to $71.75 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 5 percent to $63.50 in pre-market trading. Innovative Industrial Properties will replace Amedisys in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, February 21.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 5 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares rose 4.7 percent to $32.58 in pre-market trading.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 4.4 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading after surging 9.23 percent on Thursday.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) rose 3.5 percent to $33.70 in pre-market trading after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a position in the stock.
Losers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares fell 30.3 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $(0.06), up from $(0.92) year-over-year. Sales came in at $15.825 million, down from $17.692 million year-over-year.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 19.5 percent to $8.24 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q4 earnings estimates and issued weak Q1 guidance.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) fell 17.7 percent to $79.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY19 guidance well below consensus estimates, offsetting a Q4 earnings beat.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 14.4 percent to $6.08 in pre-market trading after climbing 108.82 percent on Thursday.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) fell 14.4 percent to $50.95 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) fell 13.6 percent to $18.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak sales outlook.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 11.6 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading after surging 11.09 percent on Thursday.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) fell 9.9 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed offering of common stock.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) shares fell 7.2 percent to $8.00 in pre-market.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) fell 5.1 percent to $3.91 in pre-market trading.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 4.6 percent to $5.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.79 percent on Thursday.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) fell 4.2 percent to $36.14 in pre-market trading.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 4.2 percent to $3.68 in pre-market trading.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) fell 3.7 percent to $2.08 in pre-market trading.
