FreightWaves Launches SiriusXM Radio Show

FreightWaves, the world's largest freight news and data provider, has announced the launch of FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Road Dog Trucking Radio channel 146.

Like FreightWaves itself, the live radio show will be driven by centuries of combined tribal knowledge in the freight sector, and powered by the startup's deep reservoirs of data insights, said founder and CEO Craig Fuller.

"The airwaves are a critical battleground in the marketplace of ideas, and we're delighted to be able to expand our ability to cut through the jargon and misconceptions surrounding freight, call out bad data and false narratives, and drive transparency and disruption in the freight markets," Fuller said.

The radio show is a natural extension for FreightWaves, which had already dipped its toe into radio through its "What the Truck?!?" podcast.

"We are excited to welcome ‘FreightWaves Radio' to our Road Dog Trucking channel," said Dave Gorab, Vice President and General Manager of Talk Programming, SiriusXM. "Professional drivers are on the road 24/7 and we're pleased to present this timely, informative content as part of our weekend programming lineup."

Unlike other industry-specific radio shows that often have particular messaging or lobbying aims, SiriusXM's "FreightWaves Radio" will be an independent, data-driven look at what's really going on in the freight world, said Chad Prevost, freight analyst and executive producer for multimedia at FreightWaves.

"We're nonconformists here, we're pirates," Prevost said. "While we will bring our audience high-level content, we'll bring it in a conversational, casual way. We're here to inform but also to entertain."

Prevost, along with co-host John Kingston, oil market expert and editor-at-large for FreightWaves, pitched the show as a weekly playbook for navigating the freight markets.

"We know supply. We know demand. We know how that's going to create opportunities for drivers, shippers and 3PLs [third-party logistics providers]," Kingston said.

Kingston, an industry veteran who has covered markets in various forms for much of his career, said his hope is to drive real-world insights and actionable business intelligence in a way that makes sense to regular people, not just data nerds.

"We're going to connect the dots between the supply side and the demand side while always knowing just how many things will impact that final transaction before it gets done, or maybe doesn't get done," Kingston said.

FreightWaves Radio is set to broadcast every Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST) starting on February 23, 2019, available on SiriusXM's Road Dog Trucking Radio channel 146.

