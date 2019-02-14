The following companies are expected to be in focus when the Singapore market opens on Friday, February 15.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGY) (SGX: C6L) reported on Thursday its fiscal third quarter net profit fell 27 percent on-year to S$284.1 million as a sharp increase in fuel costs offset a rise in revenue. The results beat a forecast from Daiwa.

Thai Beverage

Thai Beverage (OTC: TBVPF) (SGX: Y92) reported on Thursday its fiscal first quarter net profit rose 35.5 percent on-year to 7.48 billion Thai baht (S$242.24 million or US$238.6 million), excluding non-recurring year-ago expenses, as revenue from the spirits, F&N/FPL and food businesses all increased.

The company also announced it incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, C.A.I., in Thailand, in which it will hold 99.9996 percent and two shareholders will hold one share each.

The new entity will mainly be involved in the ASEAN Economic Community's business, art and culture knowledge exchange, it said in a filing to SGX after the market close on Thursday.

C.A.I. has a registered capital of 5 million baht consisting of 500,000 shares valued at 10 baht each, it said.

StarHub

Singapore telco StarHub (OTC: SRHBY) (SGX: CC3) reported on Thursday that its fourth quarter net profit dropped 61.8 percent on-year to S$19.8 million amid losses from the Ensign and D'Crypt businesses and lower mobile and pay TV revenue. The results beat a forecast from Daiwa.

Soilbuild Business Space REIT

Soilbuild Business Space REIT (SGX: SV3U) said on Thursday that it was informed third party has filed an application for tenant NK Ingredients, which is currently in default of its lease agreement, to be placed under judicial management with the High Court of Singapore.

Creative Technology

Creative Technology (OTC: CREAF) (SGX: C76) reported its fiscal second quarter net loss widened to US$4.92 million, from a US$4.23 million loss in the year-ago quarter as sales dropped.

Old Chang Kee

Iconic Singapore curry puff maker Old Chang Kee (SGX: 5ML) reported on Thursday its fiscal third quarter profit after tax increased 24.6 percent on year to S$1.54 million amid higher revenue from retail outlets.

Related Links:

52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Mid-Day Market Update: Invacare Surges Following Strong Q4 Results; Motif Bio Shares Slide