6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are up 6.3 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 37 cents per share, which may not compare to the 10-cent estimate. Sales came in at $243.74 million, beating estimates by $2.55 million. The company added $250 million to its buyback plan.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up 3.3 percent after delivering a mixed second-quarter earnings report. Earnings came in at 73 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $12.4 billion, missing estimates by $10 million. The company reported strong third-quarter guidance and expects sales growth of 4-6 percent year-over-year. Cisco also added $15 billion to its buyback plan.
Losers
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Earning came in at 37 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $5.778 billion, missing estimates by $2 million. The company cut its dividend from 54 cents per share to 25 cents per share.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are down 16 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.01, missing estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $787 million, missing estimates by $22.83 million. The company sees first-quarter sales down 16-22 percent year-over-year.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.20, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.56 billion, missing estimates by $40 million.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.21), beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $456.8 million, down from $651.1 million year-over-year.
