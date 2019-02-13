58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CAS Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASM) shares climbed 54.14 percent to close at $2.42 on Tuesday after Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) agreed to acquire the company for $2.45 per share in cash.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 33.86 percent to close at $0.5890 after the company signed a term sheet with TheraCann International for an exclusive license of CertainT platform for legal cannabis and Hemp.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) surged 33.18 percent to close at $23.12 after reporting Q3 results.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares rose 32.28 percent to close at $2.78.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) climbed 24.41 percent to close at $2.65.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 20.83 percent to close at $3.4800 after the company disclosed that it has entered into a $72.5 million loan facility with Perceptive Advisors.
- Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) gained 20.79 percent to close at $98.95 after the company announced it will be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $99 per share.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) shares rose 20.57 percent to close at $9.67.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares climbed 20.34 percent to close at $7.10 after the company reported a three-year, $785 thousand new customer service contract.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) jumped 19.34 percent to close at $14.07.
- Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) rose 18.39 percent to close at $10.56 after the FTC staff filed a joint motion requesting a delay of remaining appeals deadline to resolve competitive concerns over Tronox's pending acquisition of The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) gained 13.95 percent to close at $40.68 following Q4 results.
- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) shares gained 13.71 percent to close at $48.69 after reporting upbeat Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) gained 13.59 percent to close at $166.15 following strong Q4 results.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) rose 13.08 percent to close at $2.94.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) shares climbed 12.63 percent to close at $33.71 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares gained 12.53 percent to close at $10.87 after JAB proposed a partial tender offer to acquire additional shares at $11.65 per share in cash.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares surged 12.17 percent to close at $8.57.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) shares rose 11.56 percent to close at $2.51.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) surged 11.12 percent to close at $13.19.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAMP) shares gained 10.71 percent to close at $48.80 following Q3 earnings.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) gained 10.6 percent to close at $8.97.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares rose 10.5 percent to close at $2.21.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) gained 9.96 percent to close at $5.85.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) rose 9.72 percent to close at $35.09.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares climbed 9.15 percent to close at $5.49 after gaining 2.65 percent on Monday.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) rose 7.64 percent to close at $37.46 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued strong first-quarter and FY2019 sales guidance.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) jumped 7.34 percent to close at $15.65 after reporting Q2 results.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) gained 7.21 percent to close at $147.15 after the company reported Q4 results. The company said it expects Q1 EPS of $1.00 to $1.20 versus the $1.43 analyst estimate on weaker than expected sales.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) shares gained 7.09 percent to close at $5.44.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) gained 6.7 percent to close at $3.8200.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) gained 6.46 percent to close at $7.42. Almirall and Dermira entered into option and license agreement for European rights to Lebrikizumab.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) gained 5.28 percent to close at $16.55 after the company unveiled its HVLED001B LED lighting controller.
Losers
- Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) shares dipped 39.87 percent to close at $1.84 after the company terminated its planned acquisition of Columbia Helicopters and reported soft Q3 results. Bristow will pay a $20 million fee as a result of the merger termination.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) fell 21.5 percent to close at $11.54 after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) dropped 20.57 percent to close at $2.78.
- Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR) dipped 16.73 percent to close at $23.40 following downbeat Q4 results.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares fell 16.12 percent to close at $4.32.
- Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) dipped 15.04 percent to close at $43.28 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares fell 14.98 percent to close at $33.49.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares tumbled 14.98 percent to close at $5.11.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dipped 14.63 percent to close at $2.10. ToughBuilt reported a partnership with WingPoint Group to help launch and manage company's Amazon online store front and overall online presence.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares fell 13.65 percent to close at $55.23 after the company issued weak guidance.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) dropped 12.5 percent to close at $6.44 following Q4 results.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) fell 9.81 percent to close at $5.33.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) declined 9.71 percent to close at $4.74 after reporting 1.86 million share common stock and 1.39 million in warrants offering.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) fell 9.68 percent to close at $8.58 following Q4 results.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) fell 9.44 percent to close at $59.19 following weak Q4 sales. The company also announced plans to restate its 2016 and 2017 financial statements.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares declined 9.42 percent to close at $10.29. GreenSky reported FY18 transaction volume of $5.03 billion, up 34 percent year over year.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) dropped 9.05 percent to close at $4.32.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) dropped 8.82 percent to close at $42.26 after the company announced a 48 percent response rate for its urothelial cancer treatment versus 60 percent previously.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) shares fell 8.57 percent to close at $2.24.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dipped 8.17 percent to close at $2.3600 following downbeat Q4 results. The company also sees FY19 sales to decline 2 percent to 4 percent.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) shares dropped 7.85 percent to close at $17.48.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) dipped 6.65 percent to close at $24.02 after reporting Q2 results.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares fell 6 percent to close at $7.99.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) tumbled 5.62 percent to close at $129.39 following Q4 results.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 4.4 percent to close at $12.55 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 forecast.
