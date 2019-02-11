7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings of 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $95.676 million, beating estimates $4.026 million. The company issued strong first-quarter and FY2019 sales guidance.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) shares are up 4 percent after reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $3.81, which may not compare to $1.52 estimate. Sales came in at $4.664 billion, beating estimates by $109 million.
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) shares are up 4.8 percent after reporting third-quarter sales of $524.49, up from $477.7 million last year.
Losers
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares are down 9 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 12 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.08 billion, beating estimates by $20 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) shares are down 7.6 percent following a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.41, missing estimates by 32 cents. Sales came in at $486.5 million, missing estimates by $17.37 million.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a 7-million share common stock offering.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are down 4 percent after reporting that topline data from phase 3 STELLAR-4 study of Selonsertib in compensated Cirrhosis due to NASH did not meet its primary endpoint.
