What The Truck?!? - February 8, 2019

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week? Zach Strickland and Ashley Coker join Chad Prevost to discuss the weekly market playbook: ECHO beats earnings on managed transportation growth, Old Dominion beats Q4 earnings estimates, keeps OR below 80 mark, Saia's earnings are solid; Schneider gets an uplift from Merrill Lynch, USA Truck continues the trend: another strong quarter, improvement in OR, a jump in the stock price. Finally, Chad and Zach play Big Deal, Little Deal (what's the deal with you)?

Zach Strickland and Ashley Coker join Chad Prevost to discuss the weekly market playbook:

Weekly Market Update: Has the freight market bottomed?

ECHO beats earnings on managed transportation growth

Old Dominion beats Q4 earnings estimates, keeps OR below 80 mark

Saia's earnings are solid; Schneider gets an uplift from Merrill Lynch

USA Truck continues the trend: another strong quarter, improvement in OR, a jump in the stock price

And then on to the other big headlines of the week:

Why trucking freight futures now?

Convoy eliminates human intervention in load-matching

Finally, Chad and Zach play Big Deal, Little Deal (what's the deal with you)?

An Australian first — Port of Melbourne breaks three million TEU mark Big deal or Little deal?

Logistics Property to develop distribution center on Chicago's southwest side Big deal or Little deal?

Impact of Tesla's Maxwell Technologies acquisition uncertain on existing Maxwell fleet business Big deal or Little deal?

FourKites raises $50 million in Series C financing Big deal or Little deal?

Autonomous trucks will save carriers money and improve driver livelihoods Big deal or Little deal?

January truck orders fall; cancellations start rising Big deal or Little deal?

WorkHound reduces driver turnover by giving fleets actionable insights based on driver concerns Big deal or Little deal?

White House help on ELD exemptions for small-business truckers sought Big deal or Little deal?

