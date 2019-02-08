33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) rose 18.8 percent to $32.90 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) shares rose 18.3 percent to $8.35 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 14.6 percent to $14.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares rose 15.4 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) rose 13.4 percent to $74.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) rose 9.5 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 7.9 percent to $137.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares rose 6.5 percent to $97.69 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 earnings.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) rose 5.4 percent to $125.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 5.3 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) rose 5.3 percent to $13.82 in pre-market trading following Q4 earnings.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) rose 5.1 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 4.8 percent to $4.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.92 percent on Thursday.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) shares rose 4.7 percent to $45.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a 100 billion yen ($910 million) share buyback plan.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 3.9 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 3.8 percent to $85.38 in pre-market trading. Bank of America and Roth Capital upgraded GrubHub from Neutral to Buy.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) rose 3.4 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after declining 6.69 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCRA) shares fell 24.3 percent to $30.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued a weak forecast.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) fell 14.4 percent to $15.87 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 10.7 percent to $80.63 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) fell 9.7 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading after disclosing a 996,000 common share and warrant offering.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 9.1 percent to $1.21 in pre-market trading after reporting a $2.5 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) fell 6.8 percent to $27.30 in pre-market trading. Carbonite reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company announced plans to acquire Webroot for $618.5 million.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) fell 6.7 percent to $4.01 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common shares.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 6.6 percent to $10.64 in pre-market trading. Tata Motors shares tumbled over 9 percent Thursday after the company announced worse than expected Q3 results.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares fell 6.3 percent to $38.30 in pre-market. Synaptics posted upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak Q3 sales forecast. The company also reported the departure of its CFO.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 5.2 percent to $15 in pre-market trading after dropping 9 percent on Thursday.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) fell 5 percent to $18.26 in pre-market trading after rising 2.56 percent on Thursday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 5 percent to $28.48 in pre-market trading. Macquarie downgraded Sasol from Outperform to Neutral.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) fell 4.2 percent to $63.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q4 guidance.
- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) fell 3.8 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of 4 million common shares.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 3.8 percent to $22.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.90 percent on Thursday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 3.3 percent to $25.65 in pre-market trading after declining 5.32 percent on Thursday.
