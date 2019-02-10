IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs And Another Virgin Group Addition

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) will issue 2.4 million shares at $14.55 each Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Based in Massachusetts, the biopharmaceutical company develops and commercializes gene therapies for bladder cancer.

Virgin Trains USA LLC (VTUS) will issue more than 28.3 million shares between $17 and $19 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Formerly called Brightline, the latest addition to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group plans to expand its high-speed train operations from Florida to Texas.

Avedro Inc (AVDR) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The medtech and pharma firm provides drugs and devices for corneal remodeling.

Cibus Global, Ltd. (CBUS) will issue nearly 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. With proprietary gene-editing technology, Cibus modifies canola, rice, flax, potato and cassava to improve yield, healthiness and weed and disease resistance.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The Massachusetts firm develops T-cell therapies for solid and hematological tumors.

Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp (MITO) will issue 6.2 million shares between $12 and $14 Friday on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Stealth develops therapies for untreated mitochondrial diseases and dry age-related macular degeneration.

