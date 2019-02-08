72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) jumped 41.26 percent to close at $6.95 after the company issued outlook for 2019 revenue. 3Pea International projects 2019 revenue of $38 million to $40 million. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 3Pea International with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) shares gained 33.17 percent to close at $2.77.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 24.92 percent to close at $12.18 following Q4 results.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) shares surged 20.17 percent to close at $18.71 on Thursday after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 20.16 percent to close at $28.91.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) rose 19.35 percent to close at $4.01.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 15.91 percent to close at $9.69.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares gained 14.09 percent to close at $1.70 on Thursday after the company said its breast cancer treatment showed a 'sizable' reduction in cancer cell biological activity with no safety or tolerability issues.
- CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) rose 13.52 percent to close at $40.90 following upbeat Q4 results.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) surged 11.63 percent to close at $3.36.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) gained 11.35 percent to close at $585.78 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $100 million to its buyback plan.
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) gained 10.84 percent to close at $48.98 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) gained 10.18 percent to close at $4.98. Leerink Swann upgraded Zafgen from Market Perform to Outperform.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) shares rose 10.18 percent to close at $64.72. BB&T and SunTrust agreed to combine in a $66 billion all-stock deal.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) climbed 9.64 percent to close at $98.04 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY2019 earnings guidance.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) shares rose 9.12 percent to close at $44.27 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) surged 9.01 percent to close at $21.42.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) rose 9 percent to close at $47.91.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) climbed 8.61 percent to close at $72.17 after the company raised its FY19 forecast.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 7.98 percent to close at $2.03 after the company announced an agreement with Agiomix in which Agiomix will purchase Biocept's liquid biopsy kits for use in its laboratory assuming Agiomix can replicate results Biocept showed in its own testing.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) gained 7.83 percent to close at $26.31.
- Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) rose 7.35 percent to close at $31.09 following Q1 earnings.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) gained 6.83 percent to close at $35.52 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.56 analyst estimate on in-line revenue.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) climbed 6.81 percent to close at $54.25 after the company announced Q2 EPS of $1.29 versus the $1.09 analyst estimate on better than expected sales.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) rose 6.26 percent to close at $8.99 following Q4 results.
- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) gained 5.6 percent to close at $15.85 following strong Q2 results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 5.05 percent to close at $55.76 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) surged 5 percent to close at $41.70 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and appointed Rod Little as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) rose 4.82 percent to close at $4.13 after the company said it expects Q4 revenue of $3.3M versus the $3.2M analyst estimate and said the company is well positioned to reach its goal of positive operating cash flow by mid-2019.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) gained 4.7 percent to close at $83.51 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares tumbled 67.82 percent to close at $7.19 on Thursday after the company announced its muscular dystrophy treatment did not show expected results in trial and the company is planning to increase dosage.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) dropped 50.58 percent to close at $3.40 after the company's independent accounting firm resigned and the company warned 2017 financials and some quarterly financials provided by the company should no longer be relied upon.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares fell 30.87 percent to close at $8.31 after the company reported its SB-318 zinc finger nuclease genome editing product did not appear to show a clinical benefit in a Phase 1/2 trial.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 24.82 percent to close at $9.63 after reporting fourth-quarter results.
- Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc (NASDAQ: MNGA) dropped 22.67 percent to close at $1.9100.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) declined 22.15 percent to close at $2.53 after the company announced major restructuring plans including a bankruptcy filing for one of the company's subsidiaries.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) shares fell 21.9 percent to close at $101.58 after reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) dipped 21.61 percent to close at $31.31 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) dropped 20.86 percent to close at $18.10 after the company announced downbeat Q1 results and reported a restructuring program aimed at annualized pre-tax savings $40 million to $50 million.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) dropped 17.67 percent to close at $47.33 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) dipped 16.36 percent to close at $2.7100. Bristow Group rescheduled its Q3 earnings release to Monday, February 11, 2019.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 15.71 percent to close at $17.98 following Q1 results.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares dipped 14.95 percent to close at $8.99 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY19 sales forecast.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) declined 14.83 percent to close at $33.48 after the company announced disappointing Q2 results and announced 2019 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.60 versus the $2.79 estimate.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) fell 12.75 percent to close at $1.78.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) dropped 12.66 percent to close at $2.07.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 12.66 percent to close at $3.45.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 12.28 percent to close at $2.00 following Q4 results.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) slipped 12.22 percent to close at $15.23 after the company issued weak 2019 outlook. FCA’s 2018 adjusted EBIT came in at 6.7 billion euros.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares dropped 12.11 percent to close at $16.19. FireEye reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) shares fell 11.97 percent to close at $19.48 following Q2 results.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 11.92 percent to close at $18.70.
- Sonos, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SONO) fell 11.72 percent to close at $10.92 after the company disclosed its CFO Michael Giannetto plans to retire. The company's first-quarter earnings beat estimates.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dipped 11.5 percent to close at $3.31 following Q3 earnings.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares fell 11.16 percent to close at $1.91.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) dropped 10.85 percent to close at $79.04 after reporting weak quarterly results.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) fell 10.74 percent to close at $7.23 after the company declared Q4 dividend and issued H1 guidance.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) declined 10.66 percent to close at $22.87.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dropped 10.45 percent to close at $5.40. RumbleOn priced its 1.1 million share offering at $5.55 per share.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) dipped 10.24 percent to close at $13.23 after the company reported the purchase of Benchmark Landscapes.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) fell 10.23 percent to close at $13.51.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) dropped 10.13 percent to close at $2.0400.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) fell 9.88 percent to close at $10.76 following Q2 earnings.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) dipped 9.84 percent to close at $30.80 despite reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) dropped 9.83 percent to close at $162.19 as the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY19 guidance.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) dipped 9.8 percent to close at $36.35.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares declined 9.54 percent to close at $2.18.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 9.45 percent to close at $11.40. Tata Motors posted a loss of 269.93 billion rupees for the three months ended December 31, versus a year-ago profit of 11.99 billion rupees.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) fell 9.22 percent to close at $16.15 after the company said it expects 2019 EPS of $0.60 to $0.70 versus the $1.14 analyst estimate from revenue of $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion versus the $2.45 billion analyst estimate.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares fell 8.52 percent to close at $59.37 following Q1 results.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) declined 6.42 percent to close at $96.89 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.56 missing the $0.71 estimate and sales of $953.4 million missing the $967.68 million. The company also issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) dropped 5.61 percent to close at $55.84 after the company reported Q4 sales of $3.317 billion, missing the $3.33 billion estimate.
