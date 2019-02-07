54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares surged 23.5 percent to $1.8401 after the company said its breast cancer treatment showed a 'sizable' reduction in cancer cell biological activity with no safety or tolerability issues.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) jumped 19 percent to $18.52 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings.
- CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) gained 16.6 percent to $42.01 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 14.9 percent to $604.34 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also added $100 million to its buyback plan.
- 3Pea International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL) gained 13 percent to $5.56 after the company issued outlook for 2019 revenue. 3Pea International projects 2019 revenue of $38 million to $40 million. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 3Pea International with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) surged 12.1 percent to $49.51 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) rose 11.7 percent to $99.87 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY2019 earnings guidance.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) rose 10.6 percent to $4.3571 after the company said it expects Q4 revenue of $3.3M versus the $3.2M analyst estimate and said the company is well positioned to reach its goal of positive operating cash flow by mid-2019.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) gained 10.2 percent to $4.98. Leerink Swann upgraded Zafgen from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) gained 10 percent to $16.50 following strong Q2 results.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) surged 10 percent to $43.72 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and appointed Rod Little as President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 10 percent to $58.38 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) gained 9.2 percent to $26.64.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) shares rose 8.6 percent to $63.78. BB&T and SunTrust agreed to combine in a $66 billion all-stock deal.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 8.1 percent to $2.0321 after the company announced an agreement with Agiomix in which Agiomix will purchase Biocept's liquid biopsy kits for use in its laboratory assuming Agiomix can replicate results Biocept showed in its own testing.
- Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) rose 6.7 percent to $30.90 following Q1 earnings.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) climbed 6.3 percent to $53.98 after the company announced Q2 EPS of $1.29 versus the $1.09 analyst estimate on better than expected sales.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) gained 6.1 percent to $35.28 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.56 analyst estimate on in-line revenue.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) rose 6.1 percent to $8.97 following Q4 results.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) gained 3.3 percent to $82.35 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares dipped 64.5 percent to $7.94 after the company announced its muscular dystrophy treatment did not show expected results in trial and the company is planning to increase dosage.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) fell 52.8 percent to $3.2454 after the company's independent accounting firm resigned and the company warned 2017 financials and some quarterly financials provided by the company should no longer be relied upon.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares dropped 39.4 percent to $7.29 after the company reported its SB-318 zinc finger nuclease genome editing product did not appear to show a clinical benefit in a Phase 1/2 trial.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) declined 24.6 percent to $2.45 after the company announced major restructuring plans including a bankruptcy filing for one of the company's subsidiaries.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) dipped 24 percent to $9.74 after reporting fourth-quarter results.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) shares fell 22.7 percent to $100.51 after reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) dropped 22.6 percent to $17.69 after the company announced downbeat Q1 results and reported a restructuring program aimed at annualized pre-tax savings $40 million to $50 million.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 20.9 percent to $16.88 following Q1 results.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) dipped 19.9 percent to $32.01 following downbeat Q1 results.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) dropped 18.9 percent to $71.91 after reporting weak quarterly results.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) declined 18.1 percent to $32.19 after the company announced disappointing Q2 results and announced 2019 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.60 versus the $2.79 estimate.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) shares fell 18 percent to $18.14 following Q2 results.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares dipped 17 percent to $8.78 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY19 sales forecast.
- Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc (NASDAQ: MNGA) dropped 16.5 percent to $2.06.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) fell 16.2 percent to $14.92 after the company said it expects 2019 EPS of $0.60 to $0.70 versus the $1.14 analyst estimate from revenue of $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion versus the $2.45 billion analyst estimate.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) dipped 16.2 percent to $2.7150. Bristow Group rescheduled its Q3 earnings release to Monday, February 11, 2019.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares fell 14.5 percent to $55.49 following Q1 results.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) dropped 14 percent to $49.48 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares declined 13.6 percent to $1.8576.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) fell 13 percent to $2.49.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares dropped 12.7 percent to $16.08. FireEye reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
- Sonos, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SONO) fell 12.5 percent to $10.83 after the company disclosed its CFO Michael Giannetto plans to retire. The company's first-quarter earnings beat estimates.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) slipped 12.1 percent to $15.25 after the company issued weak 2019 outlook. FCA’s 2018 adjusted EBIT came in at 6.7 billion euros.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) dropped 11.8 percent to $158.75 as the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY19 guidance.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 11.1 percent to $11.19. Tata Motors posted a loss of 269.93 billion rupees for the three months ended December 31, versus a year-ago profit of 11.99 billion rupees.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) dipped 10.6 percent to $30.55 despite reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) fell 9.5 percent to $76.01 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dropped 9 percent to $5.49. RumbleOn priced its 1.1 million share offering at $5.55 per share.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) declined 8.2 percent to $95.07 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.56 missing the $0.71 estimate and sales of $953.4 million missing the $967.68 million. The company also issued weak Q3 sales guidance.
- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) shares fell 8.1 percent to $7.40 following Q4 earnings.
- LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) dropped 7.9 percent to $71.86 following Q4 results.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 7 percent to $2.12 following Q4 results.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) fell 6.8 percent to $82.36. Goldman Sachs downgraded Elastic from Buy to Neutral, while RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) dropped 5.3 percent to $56.03 after the company reported Q4 sales of $3.317 billion, missing the $3.33 billion estimate.
