Taylor & Associates Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance

Taylor & Associates, a nationally recognized transportation law firm, is pleased to announce it has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), an organization dedicated to developing best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation industry. Taylor & Associates looks forward to being an active participant with BiTA as it contributes its legal and industry knowledge to the evolving use of blockchain technology within the transportation and logistics marketplace.

"Blockchain technology can be a catalyst to change how supply chains are managed. Using blockchain, companies will achieve greater transparency and efficiency," said Arlen Stark, BiTA Chief of Staff. "On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome Taylor & Associates to the Alliance. The firm's expertise in transportation law will benefit the organization and its members as we develop the standards that will lead to widespread adoption of blockchain technology in transportation."

J.W. Taylor, managing member of Taylor & Associates, stated, "We're always on the lookout for technology innovations that increase efficiency and safety for our clients and the general public. We are incredibly honored to join BiTA and associate with the strategic team that is leading the way in blockchain developments." Taylor continued, saying, "Trucking and logistics providers are helping lead the way to more economic and safer ways to deliver goods in the supply chain. We strive to add value to that drive for a better supply chain."

As BiTA develops blockchain standards, Taylor & Associates will be part of the formative team bringing its unique legal perspective. The legal landscape governing emerging technologies is fluid and will benefit from our thought leadership.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world. Its nearly 500 members collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (North American Region); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit www.bita.studio/.

About Taylor & Associates

As a legal leader in transportation and logistics law, Taylor & Associates, Attorneys at Law, LP, combines the prestige and technical savvy of a big firm with the personal service and efficiency of a boutique firm. Taylor & Associates offers its clients a unique blend of attorney specialties that have one thing in common: Advanced knowledge of the transportation industry and how the insights relevant to that industry impact their clients. They use that industry-related aptitude to help steer their clients toward solutions that will drive their continued success. For more information, please visit www.taylorattorneys.net.

