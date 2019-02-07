Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in Prague at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for December will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in St. Cloud, Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET.
