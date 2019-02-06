48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) jumped 150.2 percent to $27.80 after reporting positive results from pivotal Phase 3 SOPHIA study of margetuximab.
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVLN) climbed 48 percent to $1.42 after the company announced a licensing agreement in which Novelion's subsidiary company will receive $25 million and 22.5 percent in royalties on JUXTAPID sales in Japan.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares gained 25.7 percent to $1.42 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 17.4 percent to $3.65. Proteostasis Therapeutics appointed Emmanuel Dulac and Kim Drapkin to its Board of Directors.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares climbed 15.6 percent to $19.48 following Q3 earnings. Skyline posted Q3 earnings of $0.27 per share on sales of $354.7 million.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) rose 14.5 percent to $45.76 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) gained 14.2 percent to $31.47 after MacroGenics reported positive margetuximab, as Zai Lab owns development and commercialization rights to margetuximab in multiple regions.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares rose 12.2 percent to $4.2750 after the company disclosed that its Saphyr system is used for highly accurate detection of the genetic disorder FSHD as an alternative to southern blot.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) climbed 11.4 percent to $84.65 following Q1 earnings.
- Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) gained 11.3 percent to $48.49 after the company said it expects Q4 sales of $1.33 billion versus the $1.21 billion analyst estimate.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares rose 10.9 percent to $21.94. Canadian Solar raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) jumped 9.5 percent to $21.62 following upbeat Q4 results.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) surged 9.4 percent to $24.18 following Q4 results.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) gained 9.2 percent to $90.92 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) climbed 9.1 percent to $171.23 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) rose 8.7 percent to $11.87 after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) climbed 8.4 percent to $74.35 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) gained 8.4 percent to $5.58.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares surged 7.1 percent to $3.1909.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) rose 6.2 percent to $12.68 following Q4 earnings.
- Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) gained 4.3 percent to $4.36 after the company reported FDA acceptance of IND application for micropine to reduce the progression of myopia.
Losers
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLO) shares dipped 43.3 percent to $4.29 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell 34.9 percent to $137.50.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) declined 25.9 percent to $8.06. Calix posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) dropped 24.5 percent to $5.88 after third-quarter earnings and sales missed estimate. The company also guided full-year sales at the lower end of the range.
- CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CAW) fell 22.2 percent to $1.8587 after the company announced it will deregister its shares from the NYSE.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares dipped 20.3 percent to $4.82. Catabasis priced its 4 million common unit offering at $5 per unit.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) fell 18.1 percent to $20.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals filed a complaint against FDA for requiring studies in animals without legal authority. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Vanda Pharma from Overweight to Neutral.
- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB) dropped 17.2 percent to $7.50. FNCB Bancorp reported pricing of 2.857 million share common stock offering at $20 per share.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) fell 15.9 percent to $7.91 after the company priced a 3.75 million share common stock offering at $8 per share.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) tumbled 15.4 percent to $15.42 after reporting Q1 results.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped 14.8 percent to $8.52.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) fell 12.9 percent to $102.12 after reporting Q4 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 12.8 percent to $80.66 after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and lowered its yearly revenue guidance.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) dropped 12.3 percent to $4.79.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 10.3 percent to $96.23 after the company issued weak revenue forecast.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) fell 10.2 percent to $40.59 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company disclosed that CEO Christopher North will step down.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) dropped 9.3 percent to $5.19.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) shares declined 9.3 percent to $51.65 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) fell 8.7 percent to $38.51 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) shares declined 8.2 percent to $26.82 following Q4 earnings.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 8.1 percent to $43.96 after rising 2.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) dropped 8 percent to $6.43.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 7 percent to $9.97 after the company’s board rejected Green Growth Brand's hostile takeover bid.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 6.2 percent to $20.48.
- Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) dropped 4.4 percent to $29.00 after the company announced a 51.9 million share offering.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) shares fell 4.4 percent to $1,022.74 after reporting 2018 results.
