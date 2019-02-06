Mid-Day Market Update: Snap Surges After Strong Q4 Results; Arlo Technologies Shares Slide

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10 percent to 25,386.16 while the NASDAQ declined 0.33 percent to 7,377.76. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.23 percent to 2,731.35.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Wednesday, the information technology shares climbed 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) up 14 percent, and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) up 13 percent.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services shares fell 0.9 percent.

Top Headline

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

The automaker achieved $38.4 billion in sales and $1.43 earnings per share against Street estimates of $36.55 billion and $1.22, respectively. The figures represent a decline from last year’s fourth-quarter EPS of $1.65 and an increase from revenue of $37.72 billion. GM delivered 3 million vehicles domestically at an average transaction price of nearly $36,000 to achieve the top-line rates.

The company sees FY2019 adjusted earnings of $6.50-$7.00 per share versus the $6.25 estimate.

Equities Trading UP

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares got a boost, shooting up 131 percent to $25.70 after reporting positive results from pivotal Phase 3 SOPHIA study of margetuximab.

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shot up 27 percent to $8.95 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLN) shares were also up, gaining 44 percent to $1.38 after the company announced a licensing agreement in which Novelion's subsidiary company will receive $25 million and 22.5 percent in royalties on JUXTAPID sales in Japan.

Equities Trading DOWN

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares dropped 44 percent to $4.23 after reporting a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.

Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) were down 24 percent to $5.93 after third-quarter earnings and sales missed estimate. The company also guided full-year sales at the lower end of the range.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) was down, falling around 26 percent to $8.04. Calix posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.71 percent to $54.04 while gold traded down 0.24 percent to $1,316.00.

Silver traded down 0.54 percent Wednesday to $15.75, while copper rose 0.98 percent to $2.8445.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.21 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.18 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.86 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX declined 0.29 percent, and the French CAC 40 slipped 0.03 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.04 percent.

Economics

The U.S. trade deficit declined 11.5 percent to $49.3 billion in November, versus a revised $55.7 billion for October. However, economists were expecting a trade deficit of $53.7 billion. Imports slipped 2.9 percent to $259.2 billion, while exports dropped 0.6 percent to $209.9 billion.

Domestic crude supplies increased 1.26 million barrels for the week ended February 1, the Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts expected a gain of 2.18 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles rose 513,000 barrels, while distillate stockpiles dropped 2.26 million barrels last week.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in New York at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak in Washington D.C. at 7:00 p.m. ET.