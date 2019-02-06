Lockheed Martin Corp.'s LMT Aeronautics business unit recently secured a $90.3 million modification contract to identify and execute cost reduction initiatives for the overall cost reduction of the F-35 Lightning II Air System. The contract has been awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Per the deal, the company will cater to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps. Work related to this project will be performed in Fort Worth, TX, and is expected to be completed by June 2022.

