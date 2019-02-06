Market Overview

Lockheed Martin Wins $90M Navy Deal To Support F-35 Program
Zacks , Zacks  
February 06, 2019 2:46pm   Comments
Lockheed Martin Corp.'s LMT Aeronautics business unit recently secured a $90.3 million modification contract to identify and execute cost reduction initiatives for the overall cost reduction of the F-35 Lightning II Air System. The contract has been awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Per the deal, the company will cater to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and the Marine Corps. Work related to this project will be performed in Fort Worth, TX, and is expected to be completed by June 2022.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Originally posted here...

 

