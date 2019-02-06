33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) rose 112.7 percent to $23.63 in pre-market trading after reporting positive results from pivotal Phase 3 SOPHIA study of margetuximab.
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVLN) rose 62.6 percent to $1.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced a licensing agreement in which Novelion's subsidiary company will receive $25 million and 22.5 percent in royalties on JUXTAPID sales in Japan.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 24.2 percent to $8.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales for its fourth quarter.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) rose 11.8 percent to $76.70 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 10.9 percent to $11.24 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received FDA deal under a Special Protocol Assessment for MOMENTUM Phase 3 trial of AXS-07 in migraine.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares rose 9 percent to $5.96 in pre-market trading after surging 73.10 percent on Tuesday.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) rose 8.9 percent to $43.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 8.5 percent to $3.97 in pre-market trading.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) rose 8.5 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) rose 8 percent to $12.81 in pre-market trading.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) rose 7.5 percent to $168.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares rose 7.4 percent to $18.10 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) rose 6.6 percent to $81.00 in pre-market trading following Q1 earnings.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 6.2 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 5.5 percent to $27.25 in pre-market trading after surging 26.00 percent on Tuesday.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) rose 5 percent to $12.53 in pre-market trading following Q4 earnings.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 4.6 percent to $87.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
Losers
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLO) fell 28.1 percent to $5.44 in pre-market trading after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares fell 19 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) fell 17.3 percent to $15.08 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 16.2 percent to $77.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue for its third quarter and lowered its yearly revenue guidance.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) fell 16.2 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading after third-quarter earnings and sales missed estimate. The company company also guided full-year sales at the lower end of the range.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) fell 12.8 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading. Aeglea BioTherapeutics priced its 3.75 million share public offering at $8.00 per share.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) fell 12.2 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading. Vanda Pharmaceuticals filed a complaint against FDA for requiring studies in animals without legal authority. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Vanda Pharma from Overweight to Neutral.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 10 percent to $96.62 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak revenue forecast.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) fell 8.9 percent to $106.78 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) fell 8.7 percent to $41.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company disclosed that CEO Christopher North will step down.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) fell 7.1 percent to $15.93 in pre-market trading after rising 4.83 percent on Tuesday.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 6.7 percent to $130 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 revenue.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 6.1 percent to $44.94 in pre-market trading after rising 2.27 percent on Tuesday.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 5.9 percent to $10.08 in pre-market trading after the company’s board rejected Green Growth Brand's hostile takeover bid.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 5 percent to $20.75 in pre-market trading.
- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) shares fell 3.6 percent to $1,028.00 in pre-market after reporting 2018 results.
