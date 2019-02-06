Market Overview

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2019 5:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares jumped 73.1 percent to close at $5.47 on Tuesday after the company announced a $255 million cannabinoid development, licensing, and commercialization agreement.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 26 percent to close at $25.83.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 20.33 percent to close at $4.38.
  • Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) rose 18.42 percent to close at $3.60.
  • XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) rose 16.3 percent to close at $8.42.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 15.15 percent to close at $19.00.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SPI) shares surged 14.62 percent to close at $2.9800.
  • TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) gained 14.29 percent to close at $5.12.
  • M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) rose 14.12 percent to close at $29.42 following Q4 earnings.
  • Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) shares climbed 13.91 percent to close at $47.41. Argan’s wholly owned subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems, entered into an EPC contract and received a limited notice to proceed for 1.8 gigawatt power project.
  • Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) gained 13.66 percent to close at $30.62 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 12.44 percent to close at $2.53.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) shares jumped 11.64 percent to close at $152.02 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its full-year guidance.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 11.49 percent to close at $6.60.
  • USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) rose 11.07 percent to close at $20.46 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 10.96 percent to close at $20.96.
  • One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI) rose 10.87 percent to close at $0.1530 after the company announced the sale of its majority interest in the gaming software company Banana Whale Studios for $2 million.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 10.6 percent to close at $15.65.
  • Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) rose 10.04 percent to close at $21.60 following Q4 earnings.
  • CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) climbed 10.03 percent to close at $54.29 following Q2 results.
  • Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares gained 9.84 percent to close at $7.70 following Q4 results.
  • INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) rose 9.82 percent to close at $4.36.
  • Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) climbed 9.76 percent to close at $44.88 following strong Q4 results.
  • Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) gained 9.64 percent to close at $41.27 after reporting Q3 earnings.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 8.72 percent to close at $23.45. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Box with a Buy rating and a $31 price target.
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) gained 8.39 percent to close at $124.16 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) rose 6.09 percent to close at $20.73 after the company reported a multi-year agreement with Merck to perform technology upgrades.
  • Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) climbed 5.06 percent to close at $39.23 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) gained 5 percent to close at $19.22 after the Australian Central Bank kept rates low.

 

Losers

  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares dipped 40.23 percent to close at $0.4388 after reporting a proposed underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares and warrants.
  • Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) fell 18.28 percent to close at $17.35 after the company reported Q4 sales of $72.487M versus the $73.16M estimate. The company also reported it sees Q1 EPS of $0.08 to $0.11 versus the $0.22 estimate.
  • Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) fell 16.69 percent to close at $134.37 after reporting Q3 results.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares dipped 15.62 percent to close at $2.9700 after the company announced a proposed offering of $200 million in convertible senior notes.
  • Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares dipped 14 percent to close at $2.15. Monaker Group received $700,000 working capital credit facility.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) fell 13.24 percent to close at $8.85 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) fell 12.93 percent to close at $84.61. Haemonetics posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
  • Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) fell 12.55 percent to close at $22.15 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) fell 11.42 percent to close at $2.5600.
  • National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares fell 10.2 percent to close at $75.53.
  • Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) dropped 9.77 percent to close at $43.39 after the company reported Q1 EPS Of $0.87, missing the $0.93 consensus estimate; the company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below consensus estimates.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 9.72 percent to close at $1.9500.
  • StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares declined 9.47 percent to close at $3.0600.
  • Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) fell 9.27 percent to close at $25.54 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.04 versus the $0.09 estimate. The company also sees Q1 sales of $82M to $84M versus the $$85.29M estimate.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dropped 9.16 percent to close at $2.38.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) fell 8.63 percent to close at $52.08.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) dropped 8.5 percent to close at $15.40.
  • Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 7.96 percent to close at $4.97 after the company reported it sees FY19 EPS of $(0.54) to $0.02 versus the $0.23 estimate.
  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) fell 7.51 percent to close at $60.46 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) dipped 5.93 percent to close at $41.85 after the company announced Q4 EPS of $0.88 versus the $0.93 analyst estimate and worse than expected revenue.
  • ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) fell 5.71 percent to close at $40.98 after reporting preliminary results for fourth quarter.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

13 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2019