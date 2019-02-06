Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- International trade report for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in New York at 6:05 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak in Washington D.C. at 7:00 p.m. ET.
