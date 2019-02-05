Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2019 4:53pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are up 16 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings loss of 4 cents, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $389.82 million, beating estimates by $14.6 million.
  • Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 61 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $150.3 million, beating estimates by $6.49 million. The company sees first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $97 million-$99 million.
  • Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $306.9 million, beating estimates by $25.79 million.
  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.84, beating estimates by 28 cents. Sales came in at $15.303 billion, beating estimates by $123 million. The company reported ESPN+ now has 2 million paid subscribers.

Losers

  • Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares are down 17 percent after third-quarter earnings and sales missed estimate. He company also guided full-year slaes athte lower end of the range.
  • Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $5.19, missing estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $950 million, missing estimates by $10.83 million. CEO Christopher North will step down and has engaged an executive search firm to identify a replacement.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are down 10 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings. Third-quarter GAAP earnings came in at 86 cents per share. Total sales came in at $1.289 billion. The company sees FY19 sales of $4.875 billion and EPS of $3.20.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

