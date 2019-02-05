FreightWaves To Live Stream Trucking Freight Futures Roadshow

FreightWaves, the largest publisher of logistics news and the leading freight data provider, is launching a seven-city roadshow in advance of the opening of the trucking freight futures market on March 29.

The Trucking Freight Futures tour begins today on Wall Street in New York City at 3:30 p.m., and will be live streamed to allow universal access to the events, company officials said. The roadshow will broadcast live as it passes through Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Chattanooga and Detroit.

Trucking Freight Futures, like all futures, are designed to offer market participants a chance to offset their risk in the trucking market. Taking a long or short position in the market can help offset unanticipated changes in the price of freight, giving businesses a path toward a more stable, predictable source of income.

"For the first time in the history of trucking, we're empowering everyone who participates in the freight market, from carriers and brokers to shippers and speculators, to de-risk their business in an unprecedented way," said Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves. "A freight futures market helps take the pain out of wild price swings while rewarding participants who use data to drive decision-making."

The market will allow trading based on seven lanes: Los Angeles to Dallas and back again, Los Angeles to Seattle and back, as well as the corridors between Atlanta, Philadelphia and Chicago.

With the trucking market valued at over $726 billion, and because of the multiplier effect, the theoretical size of the futures market for trucking could be upwards of $2.8 trillion, officials said. But futures trading as a risk management strategy is different than buying and selling stocks and bonds, and there will be a learning curve for some industry participants.

The roadshows will teach shippers, carriers, brokers and others how to take advantage of the spread between present and future freight costs and the opportunity that presents.

"FreightWaves is committed to bringing transparency to the market, and offering roadshow access to anyone with an Internet connection will help those looking to strengthen their businesses in an uncertain 2019," said Lisa McGinty, chief marketing officer for FreightWaves.

Anyone who wants to participate in a roadshow in person can apply HERE, but the New York and Chicago events are full and seating is limited at the remaining events.

George Abernathy, who managed hundreds of millions of dollars of transportation at TransPlace before joining FreightWaves, applauded the launch of the roadshows.

"When Craig Fuller first told me about Trucking Freight Futures, he had me at ‘hello,'" Abernathy said. "This is a no-brainer for anybody who has any exposure to volatility in the freight industry."

City - Location - Date - Time (all times local)

New York - Wall Street - Feb. 5 - 3:30 p.m.

Chicago - Londonhouse Chicago - Feb. 7 - 3:30 p.m.

Houston - Westin Downtown - Feb. 12 - 3:30 p.m.

Dallas - Westin Dallas Park Central - Feb 14 - 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta - Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce - Feb. 18 - 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga - Freight Alley - Feb. 21 - 3:30 p.m.

Detroit - Benzinga - Feb. 28 - 3:30 p.m.

