42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares climbed 33.5 percent to $4.22 after the company announced a $255 million cannabinoid development, licensing, and commercialization agreement.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) gained 21.4 percent to $4.82.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) shares rose 14.1 percent to $47.49. Argan’s wholly owned subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems, entered into an EPC contract and received a limited notice to proceed for 1.8 gigawatt power project.
- One Horizon Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHGI) gained 13.8 percent to $0.1570 after the company announced the sale of its majority interest in the gaming software company Banana Whale Studios for $2 million.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) shares climbed 13.3 percent to $154.23 after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its full-year guidance.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) gained 12.2 percent to $128.49 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) rose 11.4 percent to $28.73 following Q4 earnings.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) rose 11.3 percent to $20.50 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) climbed 10.8 percent to $45.32 following strong Q4 results.
- Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) gained 10.6 percent to $29.80 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) climbed 9.7 percent to $16.00. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating and a $39 price target.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 9.5 percent to $49.73. Raymond James upgraded Regenxbio from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SPI) shares surged 8.2 percent to $2.8115.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares gained 7.9 percent to $7.56 following Q4 results.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) rose 7.6 percent to $21.03 after the company reported a multi-year agreement with Merck to perform technology upgrades.
- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) climbed 6.8 percent to $39.88 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 5.7 percent to $22.79. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Box with a Buy rating and a $31 price target.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) shares gained 5.4 percent to $13.81 after reporting Q4 results.
- Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) gained 5 percent to $19.21 after the Australian Central Bank kept rates low.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) climbed 4.3 percent to $419.88 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $3.85, beating the $3.34 estimate and sales of $993.3 million, beating the $947.48 million estimate; the company also raised FY19 guidance.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 3.1 percent to $42.66 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings.
Losers
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares tumbled 38.8 percent to $0.4490 after reporting a proposed underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares and warrants.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares dipped 18.5 percent to $2.8700 after the company announced a proposed offering of $200 million in convertible senior notes.
- Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) fell 17.7 percent to $17.47 after the company reported Q4 sales of $72.487M versus the $73.16M estimate. The company also reported it sees Q1 EPS of $0.08 to $0.11 versus the $0.22 estimate.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dipped 13 percent to $84.61. Haemonetics posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) dropped 13 percent to $140.37 after reporting Q3 results.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) fell 11.6 percent to $24.88 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.04 versus the $0.09 estimate. The company also sees Q1 sales of $82M to $84M versus the $$85.29M estimate.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) fell 10.3 percent to $9.15 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 9.8 percent to $4.8700 after the company reported it sees FY19 EPS of $(0.54) to $0.02 versus the $0.23 estimate.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares dipped 9.2 percent to $2.2701. Monaker Group received $700,000 working capital credit facility.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) shares slipped 8.5 percent to $13.68 after reporting Q2 results.
- Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNS) shares dropped 8.4 percent to $21.97 following Q3 results.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) fell 8.4 percent to $23.22 after reporting Q2 results.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares declined 7.7 percent to $3.12.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) fell 7.1 percent to $60.72 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) tumbled 7 percent to $6.28 after the company lowered its quarterly dividend and cut full-year forecast.
- ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) fell 6.8 percent to $40.51 after reporting preliminary results for fourth quarter.
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) dropped 5.5 percent to $45.43 after the company reported Q1 EPS Of $0.87, missing the $0.93 consensus estimate; the company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below consensus estimates.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) dipped 5 percent to $42.30 after the company announced Q4 EPS of $0.88 versus the $0.93 analyst estimate and worse than expected revenue.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 3.3 percent to $15.77 after reporting a public offering of common stock.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 3.3 percent to $67.77. Gilead Sciences reported weaker-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
