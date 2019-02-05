General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is working on feasibility conditions to invest $2.73 billion (10 billion reais) in Brazil within four years, per Reuters. This investment plan is expected to begin in 2020 and last until 2024. The company has added that it is about to complete its existing investment plan of 13 billion reais in 2019, which began in 2014.

The U.S. automaker is in talks with Brazil's unions, suppliers, dealers and the government for its additional investment of 10 billion reais for the development of factories at Sao Caetano do Sul and Sao Jose dos Campos.

In the last month, General Motors announced that further investment in the emerging economy would depend on its profitability. The company also informed that it was in talks with Sao Paulo state for tax incentives. Further, this automaker warned employees that it might opt for sacrifices to turn its operation in Brazil into a profitable one. The announcement raised concerns about job cuts and closing assembly lines among employees.

The company aims to attain a sustainable future with its Brazilian investments to face challenges in the competitive industry. Per Valor Economico, General Motors is likely to invest in its Brazilian product line until 2022 and is expected to enjoy tax incentives beginning 2023. Despite holding a leading position in the Brazilian market, the company witnessed loss of 1 billion reais in 2018.

