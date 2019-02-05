32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) rose 12.9 percent to $22.05 in pre-market trading after reporting a new multi-year agreement with Merck.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) shares rose 9.6 percent to $149.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its full-year guidance.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 8 percent to $49.00 in pre-market trading. Raymond James upgraded Regenxbio from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 6.6 percent to $18.19 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.96 percent on Monday.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) rose 6.3 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.06 percent on Monday.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 6 percent to $11.46 in pre-market trading after surging 12.68 percent on Monday.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares rose 5.8 percent to $5.28 in pre-market trading.
- Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) rose 5.2 percent to $25.88 in pre-market trading.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) rose 4.6 percent to $8.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.65 percent on Monday.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 4.6 percent to $22.55 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Box with a Buy rating and a $31 price target.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 4.5 percent to $24.29 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.73 percent on Monday.
- Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) rose 4.1 percent to $49.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and announced a $1 billion buyback plan.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 4 percent to $86.40 in pre-market trading.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 3.9 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 3.3 percent to $22.27 in pre-market trading.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) rose 3.3 percent to $79.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.75 percent on Monday.
Losers
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 33.8 percent to $0.4861 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares and warrants.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares fell 14 percent to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of $200 million in convertible senior notes.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) fell 10.3 percent to $9.15 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 9.8 percent to $4.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported it sees FY19 EPS of $(0.54) to $0.02 versus the $0.23 estimate.
- Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) fell 9.6 percent to $19.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 sales of $72.487 million versus the $73.16 millionestimate. The company also reported it sees Q1 adj. EPS of $0.08 to $0.11 versus the $0.22 estimate.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) fell 7.5 percent to $26.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.04 versus the $0.09 estimate. The company also sees Q1 sales of $82M to $84M versus the $$85.29M estimate.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) fell 6.7 percent to $49.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.73 versus the $0.76 estimate and Q4 sales of $154.2 million versus the $155.58 million estimate.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) fell 6.7 percent to $61.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) fell 5.5 percent to $33.88 in pre-market trading.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) fell 5.3 percent to $43.15 in pre-market trading. Seagate reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Monday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) fell 4 percent to $15.65 in pre-market trading after reporting a public offering of common stock.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 3.8 percent to $67.36 in pre-market trading. Gilead Sciences reported weaker-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 3.7 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after rising 2.65 percent on Monday.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) shares fell 3.5 percent to $14.51 in pre-market after Citigroup downgraded CenturyLink from Neutral to Sell.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 3.2 percent to $23.37 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that Mubadala Investment Co. has sold 34.9 million shares of AMD.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 2.5 percent to $1,113.05 in pre-market trading. Alphabet reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fourth quarter. However, the company reported a 26 percent year-over-year rise in Q4 costs and expenses. Capital expenditures also increased 64 percent versus last year.
