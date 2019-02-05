Markets Calm As Asia Celebrates, SOTU Approaches: 5 Things The Global Markets Are Talking About Today

Capital markets remain relatively listless, especially since much of Asia is on holiday. Interested parties are desperately seeking out any market momentum to apply to their convictions.

Perhaps the dollar may have to wait to react to this evening's State of the Union address from President Trump — market focus is likely to be on any indication of how US-China trade negotiations are going. Anything positive on the trade front should provide support for the greenback.

Until then, it's about picking your poison. Despite volatile U.S and Euro equity and bond markets, the forex market remains confined to its recent tight trading ranges outright.

Ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, rising populism, budgetary issues in Italy, French protests, monetary policy divergence and Brexit have all being taking their toll on financial markets. The forex space in particular remains in a "wait and see" mode.

With this in mind, here are five things the global markets were talking about on Tuesday.

1. Modest Moves In Equities Due To Holiday

Asian markets closed Tuesday for the Lunar New Year: China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Pakistan.

In Japan, the Nikkei ended lower overnight, breaking its three-day rally as the market digested a slew of corporate earnings. The index ended 0.19 percent lower.

Financial equities pushed Australian stocks to record one of their best days in years as the market saw plans of a high-powered banking inquiry as "less severe" than expected, and not posing a serious threat to one of Australia's most profitable sector. The S&P/ASX 200 index surged 1.95 percent to trade atop its four-month high — the benchmark rallied 0.5 percent on Monday.

2. Oil Rises On Tighter Supply, But Data Caps Gains

Oil prices are better bid as the market expects US sanctions on Venezuela and production cuts led by OPEC+ to trump any glut. However, US data showing a decline in factory orders is providing a cap to the market.

Brent crude futures were up 0.53 percnet at +$62.84 a barrel, down from a high of $63.63, while WTI futures were up 0.84 percnet at $55.02 per barrel — they touched their highest level in more than two months at $55.75 Monday.

Analysts note that there are currently little signs of any overhang in the market now that the US has imposed sanctions on Venezuela, on top of the reduced supply from Saudi Arabia.

OPEC supply fell this month by the largest amount in two-years, which has helped to offset limited compliance so far by non-OPEC Russia.

While OPEC cuts, the US continues willing to expand its supply. However, data on Friday showed a drop in the number of U.S oil rigs on line to their lowest in eight-months, lending temporary prices some support.

But weighing on markets, US government data yesterday showed that new orders for US made goods unexpectedly fell in November, with sharp declines in demand for machinery and electrical equipment. The prospects for growth in fuel demand have been clouded by poor economic data in China and U.S-China trade tensions.

3. Reserve Bank Of Australia Sticks To The script

The RBA in its first policy meeting for 2019 overnight stuck with its upbeat narrative on the Aussie economy. The official cash rate remained at 1.5 percent with the RBA forecasting a "gradual" lift in inflation in 2019 and 2020, and 3 percent GDP growth in 2019.

Governor Lowe said that the growth forecast is enough for unemployment to continue falling. He reiterated that the low level of interest rates was continuing to support the Australian economy and that inflation remains "low and stable." He believes that the AUD (A$0.7245) has remained within a narrow range.

Note: AUD rallied on the report, disappointing a lot of the policy doves in the market. Futures traders have already priced in a 50 percent likelihood of a rate cut before the end of this year. The RBA shows no sign yet of delivering that.

4. US Dollar Looking For Guidance

The USD has maintained a slightly firmer tone outright against G10 pairs in quiet trading with the dollar supported by slightly higher US Treasury yields.

EUR/USD is a tad softer as this morning's PMI Services data print hovered around the contraction level for the key countries and highlighted the growth concerns for the region.

GBP/USD saw any of its Euro session gains evaporate in the aftermath of weak PMI Services data. The overall the reading was the lowest print since the Brexit vote back in 2016.

AUD/USD is a tad firmer in the aftermath of the RBA decision to keep its policy steady and was less optimistic on both the growth and inflation front.

5. Weak UK PMI Services Sends Pound Lower

Data this morning from the world's fifth-biggest economy showed that the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.1 in January from 51.2 in December — the 50 mark separates growth from contraction. Today's print was the lowest in nearly three-years and suggests that the British economy is flat-lining after losing momentum in H2 2018.

With Brexit nearing, the UK's dominant services sector is reporting job cuts for the first time in six-years and falling new orders. Sterling has slipped to trade atop of its two-week low outright on the news.

Today's print will likely worry BoE ahead of their latest interest rate decision announcement and new forecasts for the economy on Thursday.

Related Links:

Will Foxconn Follow Through With Wisconsin Factory?

Mid-Day Market Update: Estee Lauder Jumps On Upbeat Earnings; Opko Health Shares Slide