56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: TISA) shares climbed 55.43 percent to close at $0.83 on Monday after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Kofax for $0.86 per share in cash.
- Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) shares rose 49.51 percent to close at $4.59 after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced plans to acquire Maxwell Technologies for $4.75 per share.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares gained 32 percent to close at $5.94.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares rose 31.52 percent to close at $3.38 after reporting secured bank waiver and $35 million financing facility.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) gained 21.3 percent to close at $2.62.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) jumped 20.16 percent to close at $18.54 following Q2 earnings.
- The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) climbed 19.69 percent to close at $332.54 after the company agreed to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman for $331.50 per share in cash.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) rose 18.34 percent to close at $7.29.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 18.18 percent to close at $3.90 on Monday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 16.62 percent to close at $4.49.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) surged 15.83 percent to close at $8.78 on Monday.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) rose 15.74 percent to close at $3.97.
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 15 percent to close at $1.15 after the company issued a notice of proposed award for a $5 million grant to the Aemetis Riverbank cellulosic ethanol biorefinery.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) climbed 14.96 percent to close at $17.06.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) climbed 14.88 percent to close at $3.32.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares gained 14.52 percent to close at $0.7341 after the company received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for BL-8040 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares climbed 14.33 percent to close at $3.83 following a media report mentioning alkaline stated cannabis beverages will likely be one of the biggest sellers in retail outlets.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares rose 14.22 percent to close at $4.98.
- Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NYSE: ARVN) shares surged 13.96 percent to close at $20.49.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) jumped 13.26 percent to close at $3.16.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 12.68 percent to close at $10.84 after gaining 10.07 percent on Friday.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares rose 11.78 percent to close at $20.50 after the company's Jeuveau injection received FDA approval.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 11.73 percent to close at $23.25.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) climbed 11.61 percent to close at $3.75. Neptune Wellness is expected to release Q3 results on February 13, 2019.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares climbed 11.6 percent to close at $7.60.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares gained 11.28 percent to close at $5.13.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares surged 10.97 percent to close at $3.44.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) rose 10.92 percent to close at $4.47 on Monday.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares climbed 10.76 percent to close at $4.94.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) jumped 10.56 percent to close at $5.34 on Monday.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) gained 10.41 percent to close at $4.03.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 10.22 percent to close at $2.48.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) jumped 10.04 percent to close at $5.92. BioXcel Therapeutics expanded indication for BXCL501 to treat symptoms associated with opioid drug withdrawal.
- Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) climbed 9.89 percent to close at $83.99 following an unconfirmed media report the company may be exploring a sale.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares rose 9.06 percent to close at $0.6199 after the company successfully sold and turned over its second project out of four that it expected to turn over in the first and second quarters of 2019.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) gained 8.98 percent to close at $41.97 despite lowering earnings expectations after hedge fund Starboard Equity made a $200 million investment in the company.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares gained 7.23 percent to close at $13.05.
- Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) gained 5.69 percent to close at $158.38 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares gained 4.32 percent to close at $1.69 after the company announced record FY18 revenue of $54.9 million.
Losers
- Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares declined 27.62 percent to close at $2.49 after the company announced an equity offering of 2.91 million shares and warrant units at $2.58 per unit for a total of $7.5 million.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares dipped 23.08 percent to close at $3.80 on Monday after Nexpoint Advisors proposed merger transaction to Sierra Income Corporation and Medley Capital Corporation boards.
- OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) fell 23.05 percent to close at $1.97.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares dropped 18.84 percent to close at $4.4800.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares fell 14.12 percent to close at $11.98.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares dropped 13.51 percent to close at $5.76.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares fell 11.57 percent to close at $3.82.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) dropped 9.72 percent to close at $2.23.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) fell 9.47 percent to close at $32.20 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $35 to $32.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 7.65 percent to close at $3.50.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares slipped 7.62 percent to close at $1.94 on Monday.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dipped 7.37 percent to close at $2.64.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) dropped 7.32 percent to close at $14.05.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares slipped 6.1 percent to close at $6.46.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 5.58 percent to close at $2.37.
- Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) fell 5.11 percent to close at $28.58 after the company reported Q4 sales of $501 million versus the $532 million analyst estimate.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares fell 4.83 percent to close at $13.61 despite the company guiding FY18 EPS above analyst estimates.
