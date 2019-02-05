56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Market Overview

Gainers

  • Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: TISA) shares climbed 55.43 percent to close at $0.83 on Monday after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Kofax for $0.86 per share in cash.
  • Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) shares rose 49.51 percent to close at $4.59 after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced plans to acquire Maxwell Technologies for $4.75 per share.
  • PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares gained 32 percent to close at $5.94.
  • StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares rose 31.52 percent to close at $3.38 after reporting secured bank waiver and $35 million financing facility.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) gained 21.3 percent to close at $2.62.
  • Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) jumped 20.16 percent to close at $18.54 following Q2 earnings.
  • The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) climbed 19.69 percent to close at $332.54 after the company agreed to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman for $331.50 per share in cash.
  • Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) rose 18.34 percent to close at $7.29.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 18.18 percent to close at $3.90 on Monday.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 16.62 percent to close at $4.49.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) surged 15.83 percent to close at $8.78 on Monday.
  • INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) rose 15.74 percent to close at $3.97.
  • Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 15 percent to close at $1.15 after the company issued a notice of proposed award for a $5 million grant to the Aemetis Riverbank cellulosic ethanol biorefinery.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) climbed 14.96 percent to close at $17.06.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) climbed 14.88 percent to close at $3.32.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares gained 14.52 percent to close at $0.7341 after the company received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for BL-8040 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares climbed 14.33 percent to close at $3.83 following a media report mentioning alkaline stated cannabis beverages will likely be one of the biggest sellers in retail outlets.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares rose 14.22 percent to close at $4.98.
  • Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NYSE: ARVN) shares surged 13.96 percent to close at $20.49.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) jumped 13.26 percent to close at $3.16.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 12.68 percent to close at $10.84 after gaining 10.07 percent on Friday.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares rose 11.78 percent to close at $20.50 after the company's Jeuveau injection received FDA approval.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 11.73 percent to close at $23.25.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) climbed 11.61 percent to close at $3.75. Neptune Wellness is expected to release Q3 results on February 13, 2019.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares climbed 11.6 percent to close at $7.60.
  • MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares gained 11.28 percent to close at $5.13.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares surged 10.97 percent to close at $3.44.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) rose 10.92 percent to close at $4.47 on Monday.
  • Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares climbed 10.76 percent to close at $4.94.
  • Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) jumped 10.56 percent to close at $5.34 on Monday.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) gained 10.41 percent to close at $4.03.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 10.22 percent to close at $2.48.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) jumped 10.04 percent to close at $5.92. BioXcel Therapeutics expanded indication for BXCL501 to treat symptoms associated with opioid drug withdrawal.
  • Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) climbed 9.89 percent to close at $83.99 following an unconfirmed media report the company may be exploring a sale.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares rose 9.06 percent to close at $0.6199 after the company successfully sold and turned over its second project out of four that it expected to turn over in the first and second quarters of 2019.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) gained 8.98 percent to close at $41.97 despite lowering earnings expectations after hedge fund Starboard Equity made a $200 million investment in the company.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares gained 7.23 percent to close at $13.05.
  • Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) gained 5.69 percent to close at $158.38 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares gained 4.32 percent to close at $1.69 after the company announced record FY18 revenue of $54.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares declined 27.62 percent to close at $2.49 after the company announced an equity offering of 2.91 million shares and warrant units at $2.58 per unit for a total of $7.5 million.
  • Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares dipped 23.08 percent to close at $3.80 on Monday after Nexpoint Advisors proposed merger transaction to Sierra Income Corporation and Medley Capital Corporation boards.
  • OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) fell 23.05 percent to close at $1.97.
  • TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares dropped 18.84 percent to close at $4.4800.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares fell 14.12 percent to close at $11.98.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares dropped 13.51 percent to close at $5.76.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares fell 11.57 percent to close at $3.82.
  • Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) dropped 9.72 percent to close at $2.23.
  • Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) fell 9.47 percent to close at $32.20 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $35 to $32.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 7.65 percent to close at $3.50.
  • ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares slipped 7.62 percent to close at $1.94 on Monday.
  • Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dipped 7.37 percent to close at $2.64.
  • Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) dropped 7.32 percent to close at $14.05.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares slipped 6.1 percent to close at $6.46.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 5.58 percent to close at $2.37.
  • Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) fell 5.11 percent to close at $28.58 after the company reported Q4 sales of $501 million versus the $532 million analyst estimate.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares fell 4.83 percent to close at $13.61 despite the company guiding FY18 EPS above analyst estimates.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

