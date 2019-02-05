Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2019 4:14am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for January will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM non-manufacturing composite index for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes 1:00 p.m. ET.

