Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for January will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM non-manufacturing composite index for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes 1:00 p.m. ET.
