35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares climbed 71 percent to $2.75 after the company announced record FY18 revenue of $54.9 million.
- Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: TISA) shares jumped 55.8 percent to $0.8320 after the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Kofax for $0.86 per share in cash.
- Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) shares gained 49.8 percent to $4.60 after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced plans to acquire Maxwell Technologies for $4.75 per share.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) surged 27.4 percent to $10.70.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares rose 20.4 percent to $0.7719 after the company received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for BL-8040 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares gained 20.1 percent to $0.6829 after the company successfully sold and turned over its second project out of four that it expected to turn over in the first and second quarters of 2019.
- The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) jumped 19.7 percent to $332.60 after the company agreed to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman for $331.50 per share in cash.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares rose 19.3 percent to $5.50.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares gained 15.2 percent to $21.12 after the company's Jeuveau injection received FDA approval.
- Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 15.2 percent to $1.1522 after the company issued a notice of proposed award for a $5 million grant to the Aemetis Riverbank cellulosic ethanol biorefinery.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) shares jumped 13.7 percent to $3.81 following a media report mentioning alkaline stated cannabis beverages will likely be one of the biggest sellers in retail outlets.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) rose 12.1 percent to $43.17 despite lowering earnings expectations after hedge fund Starboard Equity made a $200 million investment in the company.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) climbed 10 percent to $10.57 after gaining 10.07 percent on Friday.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) rose 8.6 percent to $16.75 following Q2 earnings.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares rose 8.4 percent to $7.72.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares rose 8 percent to $13.14.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) gained 7.4 percent to $3.61. Neptune Wellness is expected to release Q3 results on February 13, 2019.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares rose 7.4 percent to $13.00.
- Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) gained 7.2 percent to $160.67 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 7.1 percent to $2.41.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 6.8 percent to $3.0850.
- Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) rose 6.9 percent to $81.70 following an unconfirmed media report the company may be exploring a sale.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) surged 6.8 percent to $5.74. BioXcel Therapeutics expanded indication for BXCL501 to treat symptoms associated with opioid drug withdrawal.
Losers
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) shares fell 31.2 percent to $3.40 after Nexpoint Advisors proposed merger transaction to Sierra Income Corporation and Medley Capital Corporation boards.
- Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares dipped 25.3 percent to $2.57 after the company announced an equity offering of 2.91 million shares and warrant units at $2.58 per unit for a total of $7.5 million.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares declined 24.4 percent to $4.1756.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares dipped 13.5 percent to $12.07.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares fell 8.4 percent to $3.80.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares tumbled 7.9 percent to $6.34.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dropped 7.8 percent to $5.23.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 7.6 percent to $2.32.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) dropped 6.2 percent to $33.37 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $35 to $32.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares fell 5.5 percent to $13.52 despite the company guiding FY18 EPS above analyst estimates.
- Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) fell 5.2 percent to $28.57 after the company reported Q4 sales of $501 million versus the $532 million analyst estimate.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) dropped 5 percent to $60.80 after BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
