22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares rose 35.7 percent to $0.870 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for BL-8040 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares rose 17.6 percent to $21.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval for Jeuveau prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs for injection.
- The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) rose 17.5 percent to $326.50 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman for $331.50 per share in cash.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 13.1 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading. Neptune Wellness is expected to release Q3 results on February 13, 2019.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) rose 11.7 percent to $43.01 in pre-market trading after Starboard Value LP announced plans to make a $200 million investment in Papa John's.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 10.6 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.35 percent on Friday.
- Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) rose 7.5 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported the US launch of YUTIQ 0.18mg.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) rose 6.5 percent to $134.45 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) rose 4.9 percent to $3.03 in pre-market trading.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 3.9 percent to $9.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.07 percent on Friday.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) rose 3.3 percent to $51.51 in pre-market trading.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 3.1 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) rose 2.5 percent to $17.94 in pre-market trading.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) shares rose 2.4 percent to $116.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.86 percent on Friday.
Losers
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares fell 8.6 percent to $13.07 in pre-market trading.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 6.4 percent to $51.25 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Match Group with a Sell rating and a $45 price target.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 6.1 percent to $84.21 in pre-market trading.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 4 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading.
- MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 3.8 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Macrogenics from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $22 to $10.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 2.7 percent to $27.70 in pre-market trading after declining 4.50 percent on Friday.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell 2.7 percent to $81.32 in pre-market trading.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) fell 2 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.84 percent on Friday.
