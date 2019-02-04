A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Alphabet Earnings In Focus
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will release quarterly earnings after the closing bell. Data on motor vehicle sales for December will be released today. Data on factory orders for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Cleveland, Ohio at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 12 points to 25,008, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 1 point to 2,705.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 2.5 points to 6,880.25.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.43 percent to trade at $63.02 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.05 percent to trade at $55.30 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.69 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.15 percent and German DAX 30 index slipped 0.28 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.26 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.47 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.46 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.21 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.3 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.31 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $76 to $82.
ConocoPhillips shares rose 1.5 percent to $69.71 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Saia Inc (NYSE: SAIA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Friday.
