60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares climbed 122.58 percent to close at $5.52 on Friday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 36.59 percent to close at $8.40.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares gained 34.15 percent to close at $1.65 after company announced positive results of the company's Probuphine relaunch.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares climbed 29.04 percent to close at $4.6456.
- Continental Materials Corporation (NYSE: CUO) rose 27.43 percent to close at $19.00 after the company reported the sale of substantially all the assets of Transit Mix Concrete for around $27 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) gained 25.78 percent to close at $6.88.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares surged 24.17 percent to close at $45.51 after the company reported that Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is in collaboration with “Neon Genesis Evangelion.” Gravity expects tentative unaudited consolidated revenue of KRW 111 billion for the fourth quarter.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 19.32 percent to close at $2.47. Fortress Biotech highlighted a collaboration between Caelum Biosciences, founded by Fortress, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals to develop a light chain amyloidosis therapy.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) rose 17.27 percent to close at $5.16.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) rose 13.92 percent to close at $3.52.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) rose 13.83 percent to close at $13.50 after the company beat Q1 earnings estimates and issued strong FY19 EPS guidance.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares gained 13.47 percent to close at $3.79.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) jumped 12.5 percent to close at $4.50.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) climbed 12.41 percent to close at $114.51 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) rose 12.38 percent to close at $36.86 after the company reported Q1 sales of $107.07 million vs the $99.11 consensus estimate. The company expects to report sales growth and positive net income in Q2.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) surged 12.35 percent to close at $3.73.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) climbed 12.17 percent to close at $18.34.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) rose 12.13 percent to close at $19.04.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 11.93 percent to close at $2.72 after reporting an agreement with a major European distributor.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) gained 11.59 percent to close at $16.37.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) climbed 11.26 percent to close at $12.15.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) gained 11.02 percent to close at $2.82.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares jumped 10.5 percent to close at $5.79.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) rose 10.46 percent to close at $141.88 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance but FY19 guidance was strong.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 10.07 percent to close at $9.62 after the company announced the first shipment of cannabis strains to Denmark's Schroll Medical as part of the previously announced partnership between the two companies.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) gained 8.99 percent to close at $22.91 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance. Symantec also reported that CFO Nicholas Noviello will step down and the company has commenced search to identify a replacement.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 8.46 percent to close at $15.90.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) surged 7.96 percent to close at $39.35 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) climbed 7.56 percent to close at $85.83 after the company raised Q4 EPS guidance from $1.33-$1.43 to $1.62-$1.67 versus the $1.39 estimate.
- Line Corp (NYSE: LN) climbed 7.32 percent to close at $38.73 after the company announced plans to develop Dr. Mario World game with Nintendo.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) rose 6.63 percent to close at $14.79 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) gained 6.43 percent to close at $116.60 after the company reported Q4 sales of $2.071 billion versus the $2.06 billion estimate.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) rose 5.16 percent to close at $24.24 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates, offsetting weak Q1 EPS guidance.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) gained 4.5 percent to close at $97.00 after the company beat Q1 EPS and sales estimates.
- Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) rose 4.5 percent to close at $37.24 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates.
Losers
- MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares dipped 28.02 percent to close at $2.99 on Friday. MagneGas has been rebranded as Taronis Technologies.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares tumbled 23.08 percent to close at $1.50. Leap Therapeutics priced its 6.57 million common share offering at $1.75 per share.
- Celestica Inc (NYSE: CLS) declined 18.43 percent to close at $8.10 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) dropped 17.68 percent to close at $42.52 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) shares fell 17.46 percent to close at $9.22 after the company announced it would buy a $200 million stake in mining company Anglo American.
- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) dropped 15.42 percent to close at $37.46 after reporting Q1 results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) fell 13.18 percent to close at $34.78.
- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) dipped 12.76 percent to close at $21.68.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) shares fell 12.45 percent to close at $2.2500.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) dropped 12.25 percent to close at $0.3530. Milestone Scientific priced its 1.42 million unit offering at $0.35 per share.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) declined 11.28 percent to close at $4.0100.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) fell 10.83 percent to close at $47.53.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares dropped 10.66 percent to close at $0.8580 on Friday after the company announced a $12 million stock and warrant offering at $0.75 for both units.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) shares fell 10.44 percent to close at $8.49.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) fell 10.29 percent to close at $10.03 after the company said Q4 revenue will be worse than analysts expected.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) fell 10.15 percent to close at $6.02 following Q4 results.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) shares fell 9.71 percent to close at $1.8600.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) shares slipped 9.61 percent to close at $7.90 following Q1 results.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares fell 9.06 percent to close at $15.15.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) dropped 8.94 percent to close at $38.51 after Reuters reported the company could be abandoning attempts to sell itself.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) declined 8.87 percent to close at $1.85.
- Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) fell 8.84 percent to close at $52.21.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped 8.56 percent to close at $14.84.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) shares fell 7.92 percent to close at $46.15 following Q3 earnings.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 5.38 percent to close at $1,626.23. Amazon.com reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first quarter sales guidance.
