What The Truck?!? - February 1, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week? The dynamic freight duo discuss the weekly market playbook. Weekly Market Update: Volumes recover as end of month nears; Polar vortex heats up Chicago. And then on to the other big headlines of the week. Finally, JP talks to Scott Cousins, CTO of Redwood Logistics, for 5 Good Minutes.

What the Truck is going on in all things freight this week?

Redwood Logistics is one of the nation's fastest growing logistics providers, fueled by industry-leading technology and a passionate team of experts. From Multimodal Brokerage and dedicated truckload to 3rd party logistics and TMS consulting, implementation and integration… Redwood Logistics delivers next-generation solutions for its clients—and much more than a truckload.

The dynamic freight duo discuss the weekly market playbook:

Weekly Market Update: Volumes recover as end of month nears; Polar vortex heats up Chicago

And then on to the other big headlines of the week:

Knight Swift's margins improve across the board with higher ORs reported

C. H. Robinson beats Street consensus on earnings growth by double digits

Truckload stocks outperforming S&P 500 so far in 2019

New coalition seeks repeal of federal excise tax on heavy trucks and trailers

Arbitration isn't dead after New Prime, law firm says, but the states will be the battleground

Truckers could be focus of vehicle-miles traveled tax proposals – lawmaker

About the show:

What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics. Join FreightWaves writers John Paul Hampstead and Chad Prevost on Friday afternoons as we discuss all things freight.