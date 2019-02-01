35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 95.1 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading following late Thursday press release highlighting co.'s successful completion of Probuphine's planned transition from Braeburn Pharma.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 7 percent to $22.14 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) rose 6.6 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 6.3 percent to $22.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance. Symantec also reported that CFO Nicholas Noviello will step down and the company has commenced search to identify a replacement.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 5.5 percent to $3.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.54 percent on Thursday.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) rose 5.5 percent to $135.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance but FY19 guidance was strong.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) rose 5.5 percent to $12.51 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q1 earnings estimates and issued strong FY19 EPS guidance.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 5.2 percent to $2.64 in pre-market trading after falling 4.56 percent on Thursday.
- MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT) rose 5 percent to $18.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.56 percent on Thursday.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) rose 5 percent to $44.50 in pre-market trading.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) rose 5 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
- America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares rose 4.9 percent to $6.91 in pre-market trading.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) rose 4.8 percent to $28.48 in pre-market trading. Skechers is expected to release Q4 results on February 7, 2019.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 4.7 percent to $3.12 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.45 percent on Thursday.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) rose 4.5 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 4.1 percent to $37.92 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares rose 3.5 percent to $48.64 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) rose 3.4 percent to $66.96 in pre-market trading.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) rose 2.6 percent to $75.17 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 earnings.
Losers
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) shares fell 17.6 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would buy a $200 million stake in mining company Anglo American.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) fell 15.3 percent to $0.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock and warrant offering.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 11.7 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading. OPKO Health received FDA approval for the point-of-care Sangia PSA Test with the Claros 1 Analyzer.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 10.8 percent to $1.74 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common shares.
- Celestica Inc (NYSE: CLS) fell 10.8 percent to $8.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) fell 9.6 percent to $18.30 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) fell 9 percent to $20.52 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q2 sales guidance, offsetting a Q1 earnings beat.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) fell 8.8 percent to $10.20 in pre-market trading. Corcept Therapeutics reported preliminary Q4 sales of $66.8 million.
- Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) fell 6.5 percent to $22.77 in pre-market trading after the company said it expects Q4 earnings to be below analyst expectations..
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) fell 5.9 percent to $188.00 in pre-market trading. Cigna reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) fell 5.2 percent to $32.50 in pre-market trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 4.6 percent to $1,640.20 in pre-market trading. Amazon.com reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first quarter sales guidance.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) fell 4.1 percent to $20.75 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 3.6 percent to $8.56 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) shares fell 2.4 percent to $78.75 in pre-market after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT) fell 2.3 percent to $19.07 in pre-market trading after reporting a 6 million share common stock offering.
