A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Jobs Report In Focus

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings reports from several companies. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Markit PMI manufacturing report for January is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index for January, data on construction spending for November, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for January and data on wholesale inventories for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Austin, Texas at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 34 points to 25,010, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 0.75 points to 2,703.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 27.75 points to 6,887.00.

Oil prices traded mostly higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.41 percent to trade at $61.90 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.07 percent to trade at $53.75 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.83 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.13 percent and German DAX 30 index slipped 0.01 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.56 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.21 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.07 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.04 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.3 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.59 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays upgraded Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $67 to $72.

Baxter shares rose 1.07 percent to close at $72.49 on Thursday.

