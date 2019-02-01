64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares gained 39.86 percent to close at $2.07 after the company highlighted a collaboration between Caelum Biosciences, founded by Fortress, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals to develop a light chain amyloidosis therapy.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares jumped 39.16 percent to close at $4.30.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) rose 29.77 percent to close at $12.38 after the company reported a global collaboration and license deal with J&J's Janssen to develop gene therapy programs for inherited retinal diseases.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) climbed 27.55 percent to close at $3.75 after the company announced decision to resume mining and heap leaching at its Kisladag gold mine. The company also issued three year consolidated production outlook.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 27.05 percent to close at $3.10.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) rose 23.81 percent to close at $2.34, as notable investor Bill Miller said he added to his position in stock.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) gained 20.4 percent to close at $3.01.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) rose 19.57 percent to close at $15.95 after the company posted upbeat Q2 sales and raised FY19 earnings forecast.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) gained 17.13 percent to close at $7.11.
- NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) climbed 15.82 percent to close at $16.40 following upbeat Q4 results.
- GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) rose 15.37 percent to close at $50.90.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares gained 15.2 percent to close at $3.41 after the company reported the launch of investor relations vertical, SRAX IR.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) rose 14.81 percent to close at $8.06.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) gained 14.68 percent to close at $12.50.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 14.55 percent to close at $3.78.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) climbed 14.41 percent to close at $37.96 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) rose 14.19 percent to close at $331.05 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares jumped 14.1 percent to close at $8.74.
- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) shares gained 14.01 percent to close at $35.31 following Q4 results.
- MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE: MIXT) shares rose 13.56 percent to close at $18.00 following Q3 results.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) gained 13.41 percent to close at $220.02 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) rose 12.88 percent to close at $4.1200 on Thursday after declining 65.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares gained 12.86 percent to close at $85.02.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 12.58 percent to close at $10.92.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) shares gained 12.52 percent to close at $15.91 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares gained 12.45 percent to close at $2.98.
- The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) climbed 12.41 percent to close at $6.25.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 12.14 percent to close at $8.96 following Q3 earnings.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) gained 12.08 percent to close at $126.30 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 11.65 percent to close at $10.16. GE reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares gained 10.82 percent to close at $166.69 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) climbed 10.13 percent to close at $57.27 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) climbed 9.93 percent to close at $0.3353 after the company issued press release highlighting publication in 'Gastroenterology' of trial results for Crohn's Disease treatment.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) climbed 8.3 percent to close at $0.8832 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) climbed 7.24 percent to close at $79.13 following Q4 earnings.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 6.71 percent to close at $93.41 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares gained 6.7 percent to close at $2.71.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) gained 6.16 percent to close at $83.37 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) rose 5.6 percent to close at $152.65 after the company reported results for the six months ended Dec. 31 and announced a 660 million pounds stock buyback plan.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) shares rose 5.6 percent to close at $32.93 after reporting Q4 results.
- Workday, Inc. (NYSE: WDAY) gained 5.16 percent to close at $181.53 after William Blair stated they believe the company has won a core human resources deal with Accenture.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 4.9 percent to close at $6.24 following Q1 results.
- Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE: TI) rose 4.6 percent to close at $5.49 after Elliott Associates raised stake in the company to 6.4 percent.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) climbed 4.2 percent to close at $105.40 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
Losers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares tumbled 39.29 percent to close at $1.36 on Thursday after jumping 101.80 percent on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics reported a $5.5 million registered direct offering.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) dropped 38.44 percent to close at $2.85 after the company issued an update on EPE accounts court process. The company said it expects a loss for the second quarter.
- Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ: CMPR) fell 28.27 percent to close at $83.17 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) shares fell 16.34 percent to close at $17.72. KEMET posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) dipped 15.8 percent to close at $3.89.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dropped 15.58 percent to close at $7.80 following Q4 earnings.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares fell 14.27 percent to close at $6.13 on Thursday after declining 6.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares dipped 12.35 percent to close at $25.06 following Q4 earnings.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) dropped 11.29 percent to close at $2.83.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares fell 11.22 percent to close at $3.48.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) dipped 10.34 percent to close at $1.95.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares dropped 10.31 percent to close at $6.70 on Thursday.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) dipped 10.27 percent to close at $12.14 following Q4 results.
- Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares tumbled 9.5 percent to close at $2.00.
- DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) fell 9.23 percent to close at $53.81 after the company reported inline Q4 EPS and missed on sales.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 9.04 percent to close at $4.73.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) shares fell 8.71 percent to close at $73.55 after reporting Q4 results.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares fell 8.51 percent to close at $2.58.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) fell 7.56 percent to close at $23.59.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) dropped 4.71 percent to close at $85.40 following Q4 earnings.
