Australian Domestic Air Cargo Volumes Increase

Overall cargo volumes on Australia's air routes have increased, according to the latest data from the federal government's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics. The Bureau provides statistics and economic research on a variety of topics including transport.

Air freight volumes are measured by total cargo movements at Australian airports on the regular public transport network.

Don't miss it. Register today.

According to the Bureau, total volumes on the domestic network in the year ending November 2018 stood at 475 thousand tonnes, a 4.8 percent increase on the prior corresponding period's figure of 453 thousand tonnes. The vast majority of that cargo, about 87% was handled by the top five cargo-handling airports of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Top airports

Melbourne handled the most air freight with 135.6 thousand tonnes in the year ending November 2018, representing 28.5 percent of the total. It's volumes grew by 3.5 percent compared to the prior corresponding period.

Sydney, in second place, handled about two thirds of Melbourne's freight volumes. It handled 109 thousand tonnes in the year ending November 2018, representing about 23 percent of the total. It too grew, by 3.6 percent when compared to the prior corresponding period.

Brisbane, in third place, handled about three quarters of Sydney's freight volumes. It handled 72.5 thousand tonnes of freight in the year ending November 2018, representing about 15 percent of the total volume handled. However, unlike the other two airports which recorded similar levels of growth, Brisbane's air freight volumes grew by 9.4% in the year ending November 2018 compared to the prior corresponding period.

Freight volumes at Australian domestic airports increased by 1.9 percent from the month of November 2017 to November 2018. The Bureau reports there were just over 42,200 tonnes of air freight in November 2018.

Data from the Bureau includes both freight carried on scheduled passenger flights and also on dedicated cargo flights by specialist carriers.

Learn more today

Permalink