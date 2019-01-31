5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 12 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $1.91 billion, missing estimates by $20 million.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 44 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.218 billion, beating estimates by $38 million. The company issued strong FY19 adjusted earnings guidance. Symantec also reports that CFO Nicholas Noviello will step down and the company has commenced search to identify a replacement.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) shares are up 5 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $6.59, beating estimates by $1.34. Sales came in at $873.8 million, beating estimates by $54 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance but FY19 guidance was strong.
Losers
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are down 3.4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. The e-commerce giant delivered earnings of $6.04, beating estimates by 45 cents. Sales came in at $72.4 billion, beating estimates by $580 million. Amazon sees first quarter operating income of $2.3 billion-$3.3 billion, but delivered weak first quarter sales guidance.
- Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) shares are down 2.3 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.39, missing estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $2.8 billion, beating estimates by $420 million.
