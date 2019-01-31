48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares climbed 48.6 percent to $2.20 after the company highlighted a collaboration between Caelum Biosciences, founded by Fortress, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals to develop a light chain amyloidosis therapy.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) gained 28.6 percent to $12.27 after the company reported a global collaboration and license deal with J&J's Janssen to develop gene therapy programs for inherited retinal diseases.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) rose 21.1 percent to $3.5600 after the company announced decision to resume mining and heap leaching at its Kisladag gold mine. The company also issued three year consolidated production outlook.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) gained 20.8 percent to $16.11 after the company posted upbeat Q2 sales and raised FY19 earnings forecast.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) gained 19.3 percent to $2.2550, as notable investor Bill Miller said he added to his position in stock.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) rose 19.2 percent to $39.54 following upbeat Q2 results.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 17.2 percent to $10.66. GE reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTX) gained 15.8 percent to $0.3533 after the company issued press release highlighting publication in 'Gastroenterology' of trial results for Crohn's Disease treatment.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) rose 15.4 percent to $223.79 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) gained 14.7 percent to $16.24 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) shares rose 14.1 percent to $35.32 following Q4 results.
- Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) gained 13.3 percent to $328.64 after the company beat Q4 sales estimates.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose 13 percent to $169.94 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) shares gained 12.9 percent to $15.96 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares climbed 12.5 percent to $84.71.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) rose 11 percent to $4.05 after declining 65.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) gained 9.5 percent to $123.43 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) rose 8.9 percent to $85.50 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) climbed 8.7 percent to $56.53 after reporting Q1 results.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 8.3 percent to $6.44 following Q1 results.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) shares rose 8.3 percent to $2.75.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 8.2 percent to $0.8820 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) climbed 8 percent to $3.24 following Q4 earnings.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares rose 7.3 percent to $7.24 after dropping 21.51 percent on Wednesday.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 7.1 percent to $93.72 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) climbed 6.6 percent to $78.64 following Q4 earnings.
- Workday, Inc. (NYSE: WDAY) gained 6.4 percent to $183.68 after William Blair stated they believe the company has won a core human resources deal with Accenture.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) climbed 6.1 percent to $107.30 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) rose 5 percent to $151.77 after the company reported results for the six months ended Dec. 31 and announced a 660 million pounds stock buyback plan.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) rose 5 percent to $9.68 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) shares rose 4.5 percent to $32.56 after reporting Q4 results.
- Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE: TI) rose 4.4 percent to $5.48 after Elliott Associates raised stake in the company to 6.4 percent.
Losers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) dipped 35.3 percent to $1.4500 after jumping 101.80 percent on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics reported a $5.5 million registered direct offering.
- Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ: CMPR) dropped 28 percent to $83.58 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) declined 25.8 percent to $3.4359 after the company issued an update on EPE accounts court process. The company said it expects a loss for the second quarter.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) shares dropped 19 percent to $17.17. KEMET posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) shares fell 15.4 percent to $19.47.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dropped 14.4 percent to $7.91 following Q4 earnings.
- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares fell 11.4 percent to $2.50.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) tumbled 11.3 percent to $33.40.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares fell 10.6 percent to $6.39 after declining 6.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) shares dipped 9.3 percent to $73.05 after reporting Q4 results.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares dipped 9.1 percent to $25.99 following Q4 earnings.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) dropped 8.8 percent to $7.01.
- DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) fell 7.5 percent to $54.85 after the company reported inline Q4 EPS and missed on sales.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) fell 6.3 percent to $23.92.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 6.1 percent to $3.0899 after surging 25.10 percent on Wednesday.
- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) dropped 5.9 percent to $84.35 following Q4 earnings.
