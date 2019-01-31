31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares rose 94 percent to $2.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported that Caelum Biosciences signed a strategic partnership with Alexion for CAEL-101.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) rose 21.1 percent to $2.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.53 percent on Wednesday.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) rose 17.6 percent to $10.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) rose 14.8 percent to $9.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.50 percent on Wednesday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 14.4 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Senseonics Eversense CGM sensor has received indication for MRI scanning.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose 11.7 percent to $168.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) rose 11.5 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) rose 8.3 percent to $210.02 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) rose 7.5 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company announced decision to resume mining and heap leaching at its Kisladag gold mine. The company also issued three year consolidated production outlook.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 7.5 percent to $9.78 in pre-market trading. GE reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) shares rose 7.4 percent to $33.48 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE: TI) rose 7.1 percent to $5.62 in pre-market trading after Elliott Associates raised stake in the company to 6.4 percent.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) rose 6.9 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after declining 65.98 percent on Wednesday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares rose 6.1 percent to $7.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 21.51 percent on Wednesday.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 5.7 percent to $ 92.50 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) rose 5.1 percent to $151.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for the six months ended Dec. 31 and announced a 660 million pounds stock buyback plan.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 4.8 percent to $180.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.56 percent on Wednesday.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) rose 2.2 percent to $67.10 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Losers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 13.4 percent to $1.94 in pre-market trading after jumping 101.80 percent on Wednesday.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares fell 11.9 percent to $6.30 in pre-market after declining 6.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 8.8 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after surging 25.10 percent on Wednesday.
- DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) fell 7.9 percent to $54.67 in pre-market trading after reporting a Q4 sales miss.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 6.2 percent to $4.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.01 percent on Wednesday.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) fell 5 percent to $3.62 in pre-market trading after rising 4.10 percent on Wednesday.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) fell 4.7 percent to $163.37 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares fell 4.6 percent to $21.20 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 4.5 percent to $88.23 in pre-market trading. Paypal reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Paypal issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 4.2 percent to $295.81 in pre-market trading. Tesla reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company sees first quarter Model S, X deliveries to be slightly below the first quarter of 2018. Tesla also said Zach Kirkhorn will replace Deepak Ahuja as CFO.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) fell 4 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) fell 3.8 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading. Cirrus Logic reported upbeat Q3 results, but issued weak Q4 sales forecast.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 2.4 percent to $103.90 in pre-market trading. Microsoft reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
