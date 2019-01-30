7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are are up 9 percent after reporting a big fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.38 per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $16.64 billion, beating estimates by $230 million.
- Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $6.945 billion, beating estimates by $165 million.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 23 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $413.036 million, beating estimates by $4.27 million.
Losers
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.82, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $3.69 billion, missing estimates by $60 million. The company sees first-quarter adjusted EBITDA of roughly $225 million.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 69 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $4.23 billion, missing estimates by $10 million. Paypal issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $1.93, missing estimates by 33 cents. Sales came in at $7.23 billion, beating estimates by $150 million. The company sees first quarter Model S, X deliveries to be slightly below the first quarter of 2018.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are down 4 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.10, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $32.47 billion, missing estimates by $20 million.
