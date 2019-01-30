58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares jumped 38.31 percent to close at $11.12 on Tuesday after the company announced a collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences. The company received an upfront payment of $165 million and can receive up to $1.7 billion in milestones.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares gained 25.26 percent to close at $4.81.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) shares gained 20.58 percent to close at $5.86.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) climbed 19.47 percent to close at $2.70.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) rose 16.88 percent to close at $31.85 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance. Sanmina also reported that CFO David Anderson will retire and the company has begun search for a permanent replacement.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) surged 16.49 percent to close at $13.99. PG&E reported Chapter 11 filing.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) rose 12.34 percent to close at $86.78 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) gained 12.25 percent to close at $10.72.
- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) climbed 12.01 percent to close at $156.82 after reporting Q1 results.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares gained 11.8 percent to close at $3.79.
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) rose 11.4 percent to close at $27.07 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) gained 11.07 percent to close at $33.72 after the company reported better than expected Q4 EPS and revenue results.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) rose 10.8 percent to close at $3.90.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) gained 10.74 percent to close at $5.57.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) climbed 10.7 percent to close at $4.45.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) rose 10.07 percent to close at $8.09.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) surged 9.91 percent to close at $3.77 on Tuesday.
- Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBN) gained 9.89 percent to close at $19.44 following Q2 earnings.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) shares rose 9.88 percent to close at $20.79 after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) rose 9.67 percent to close at $136.49. Whirlpool reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) surged 9.09 percent to close at $3.48.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) climbed 8.78 percent to close at $155.22 after the company beat Q2 earnings estimates and issued strong FY19 guidance.
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) gained 8.44 percent to close at $199.59 following Q4 earnings.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares rose 8.03 percent to close at $24.07. PiperJaffray upgraded the company's stock Stratasys from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $19 to $31.
- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) climbed 7.81 percent to close at $30.63 following Q4 earnings.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) rose 7.41 percent to close at $15.36 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) rose 7.11 percent to close at $375.72 after the company provided preliminary sales guidance of $993 million for the 13-week period ended Dec. 29.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) climbed 6.36 percent to close at $173.63 after the company beat Q1 EPS estimates; Sales were in-line with estimates.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) gained 6.33 percent to close at $12.27 after Piper Jaffray upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $17 per share.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares rose 5.5 percent to close at $3.45.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares climbed 5.18 percent to close at $12.79.
Losers
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dipped 27.23 percent to close at $11.28 on Tuesday after the company said it is no longer pursuing sale of the firm due to a 'lack of available financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquiror.'
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) shares fell 16.67 percent to close at $2.4000.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) declined 15.75 percent to close at $0.2599. Cancer Genetics priced its 15.21 million share public offering of common stock at $0.23 per share.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares fell 14.14 percent to close at $2.6100.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) declined 13.78 percent to close at $18.58 after the company registered for an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares declined 13.3 percent to close at $17.41.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) dropped 12.96 percent to close at $2.15.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares fell 11.93 percent to close at $18.82.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) dropped 11.11 percent to close at $2.16.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares declined 10.97 percent to close at $6.17.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) dipped 10.9 percent to close at $1.88.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) dropped 10.85 percent to close at $5.26.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SPI) fell 10.76 percent to close at $1.99.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares dipped 10.73 percent to close at $2.0800.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) fell 10.71 percent to close at $42.36. Brinker posted in-line Q2 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) shares dropped 10.53 percent to close at $3.4000.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 10.05 percent to close at $68.56 after Raymond James downgraded the stock to Underperform.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 9.78 percent to close at $2.86.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) shares declined 9.63 percent to close at $4.88.
- American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) shares fell 9.56 percent to close at $4.07.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) dipped 8.55 percent to close at $145.12 after the company said it expects Q1 EPS of $3.40 to $3.60 versus the $3.75 analyst estimate. The company also expects revenue below analyst expectations.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares fell 7.7 percent to close at $39.55 after reporting results from Phase 2 study for xolair-naïve chronic spontaneous urticaria patients.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares fell 7.7 percent to close at $7.12.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 7.66 percent to close at $9.88 after a 10 percent+ stakeholder sold 273,576 shares at an average price of $11.54.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dipped 6.41 percent to close at $7.59.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) fell 5.79 percent to close at $77.61 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares fell 5.05 percent to close at $34.76 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
